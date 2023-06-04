EDITORIAL: In their debt

(DROP CAP) A friend and fellow newspaperman once said not too long ago that all the debt-limit talk in D.C. was theater. And not very good theater, because it wasn't believable. Musicals are more realistic. He said the Congress of the United States, the executive of the same nation, and the government as a whole are not going to default on the national debt--and cause world-wide panic and maybe another capital-D Depression.

He appears to be right. Again.

The government got it together, after negotiating, which is something the sitting president promised not to do when it comes to the paying of the national debt. Thank goodness he didn't keep that pledge.

It seems that nobody got everything they wanted in this deal. But isn't that politics in a two-party system? The Workers Party of Korea gets everything it wants. We wouldn't trade systems.

The deal suspended the debt limit, but it also cut federal spending by $1.5 trillion over 10 years "by effectively freezing some funding that had been projected to increase next year," then limiting government growth to 1 percent in 2025. This isn't draconian slashing of the budget. This is reasonable.

Some other thoughts on this topic, subject to change, depending on what Marjorie Taylor Greene has for breakfast this morning:

--From the tease of a Washington Post article online Wednesday: "After weeks of touch-and-go negotiations that culminated in a bipartisan deal, the House is set to vote tonight. The bill has faced staunch criticism from far-right Republicans and some progressive members of Congress."

Notice how it's "far-right Republicans" and "progressives." What happened to far-left?

But we're never going to win that argument with our colleagues back east.

--The deal suspends the debt ceiling until 2025, after the next presidential election. There are some who say the ceiling should be suspended forever, because the government has already spent this money, and the United States can never default on its debt. They make a good point. But some of us are coming around to this position: If the debt ceiling isn't there, what leverage will conservatives and debt hawks ever have again?

--One of the "wins" for conservatives, because everything is seen in wins-or-losses these days: The administration agreed to scale back the expansion of the IRS from an $80 billion revamp to only a $60 billion upgrade.

In official briefings to journalists about the deal, unnamed administration types say the "claw-back" of that IRS money wouldn't have much affect on the agency immediately, because funding given to the IRS last year could last 10 years, and then the agency could always come back for more. Perhaps with a more friendly, left-leaning Congress, you'd think.

This is a win for conservatives?

--A pipeline championed by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is supposedly green-lighted in this deal. Until We the People wean ourselves off of carbon fuel--and that's going to take a while yet--we're still going to need pipelines to get it from here to there. This is a real win for conservatives. And anybody who cooks or heats their homes.

--The deal is said to end the student-loan payment holiday. Which means that folks who took out student loans will be asked to start making payments again. Which they promised to do when they signed up for these loans. How this is controversial is beyond some of us.

--For some reason only the left understands, there was much ado about the work requirements in this bill. But the story that appeared in this newspaper on Thursday said that the final deal exempted veterans and homeless people, thus increased the number of people on food assistance. Still, the so-called progressive wing of Congress bristled. Must be part of the job description.

(DROP CAP) Most of Arkansas' congressional delegation voted for the deal, and for that Arkansans should be proud. Only Sen. Tom Cotton voted against it, because defense spending didn't keep up with inflation. He has good reason to be concerned. According to the paper, he said: "The defense budget should rise and fall with the dangers confronting our nation, and I do not believe those dangers are receding."

Sen. John Boozman did vote for the measure. His reasoning was even better:

"While not perfect, this agreement represents important progress in putting our country on a sustainable fiscal path while honoring our financial obligations and supporting seniors and veterans. But slashing funding for new IRS agents, clawing back unspent covid funds and implementing commonsense work reforms for federal programs, we are making Washington rethink its priorities and start to get federal spending under control. I know there is more work to be done... ." But he noted it is a good start.

We can't put it better. So we won't try.