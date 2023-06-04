Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
POWER LUNCH

Female leaders merge at Leadership Alliance

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:11 a.m.
Tammy Browning, Staci Caver and Esther Dixon on 5/11/2023 at the Hot Springs Women Leadership Alliance Luncheon at the Arlington Hotel. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazzette/Cary Jenkins)

POWER LUNCH

The Hot Springs Women's Leadership Alliance held its inaugural lunch in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Hotel on May 11 with about 50 women in attendance.

The new nonprofit was formed to bring together a diverse group of female leaders, explained Mary Zunick about the organization's mission, "to collaborate and encourage each other through mentorship, education and support."

She told the women they were invited to the lunch because, "You already are, or are ready to bring something to this community."

The guest speaker was Matuschka Lindo Briggs, senior vice president and regional executive of the Little Rock Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. She spoke about her journey to her current position, who inspired her and also gave the attendees a challenge to "be the person you wish you would have had. If you didn't have that mentor, be the change maker."

Along with Zunick, founding members of the organization are Sarah Hutzel, Ashley Thompson, Mechele McNary, Stephanie Heffer, Sondra Thomas, Kimberly Anderson, Aundrea Crary, Jordan Horner, Yolanda Hunter and Ashley Campbell.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Female leaders merge at Leadership Alliance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT