Female leaders merge at Leadership Alliance

POWER LUNCH

The Hot Springs Women's Leadership Alliance held its inaugural lunch in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Hotel on May 11 with about 50 women in attendance.

The new nonprofit was formed to bring together a diverse group of female leaders, explained Mary Zunick about the organization's mission, "to collaborate and encourage each other through mentorship, education and support."

She told the women they were invited to the lunch because, "You already are, or are ready to bring something to this community."

The guest speaker was Matuschka Lindo Briggs, senior vice president and regional executive of the Little Rock Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. She spoke about her journey to her current position, who inspired her and also gave the attendees a challenge to "be the person you wish you would have had. If you didn't have that mentor, be the change maker."

Along with Zunick, founding members of the organization are Sarah Hutzel, Ashley Thompson, Mechele McNary, Stephanie Heffer, Sondra Thomas, Kimberly Anderson, Aundrea Crary, Jordan Horner, Yolanda Hunter and Ashley Campbell.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins