Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ITALIAN COAST

Filled with love

Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for Arkansas FoodBank, has an Italian accent by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:12 a.m.
Katie Branscum with her mother, Angela Waldrip and her sister Lauren Waldrip at Empty Bowls held at the Venue at Oakdale in Sherwood on 5/12/2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/cary Jenkins)

Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for Arkansas FoodBank, was held May 12 at the Venue at Oakdale in North Little Rock.

Guest were invited to dress in a breezy dinner attire as if they were dining al fresco on the Mediterranean Coast of Italy. Tables were centered with a variety of arrangements in citrusy colors and taper candles in glass cylinders. Guests selected from a buffet of food served by local restaurants. The evening included a silent auction and a chance to buy hand-made bowls made by local students.

Jim Cargill was the evening's honoree and Jordan and Matt Anderson served as the event co-chairmen. Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance Co. was the presenting sponsor.

Arkansas FoodBank provides food through a network of more than 400 partners across Central and southern Arkansas to Arkansans facing hunger.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Filled with love

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT