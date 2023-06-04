Filled with love

Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for Arkansas FoodBank, was held May 12 at the Venue at Oakdale in North Little Rock.

Guest were invited to dress in a breezy dinner attire as if they were dining al fresco on the Mediterranean Coast of Italy. Tables were centered with a variety of arrangements in citrusy colors and taper candles in glass cylinders. Guests selected from a buffet of food served by local restaurants. The evening included a silent auction and a chance to buy hand-made bowls made by local students.

Jim Cargill was the evening's honoree and Jordan and Matt Anderson served as the event co-chairmen. Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance Co. was the presenting sponsor.

Arkansas FoodBank provides food through a network of more than 400 partners across Central and southern Arkansas to Arkansans facing hunger.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins