Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

CHANEY'S BRUNCH & MUNCH INC. MOBILE, 405 Tracy Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 26. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Doors on the food truck were being propped open during the inspection. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents.

PINE BLUFF CONVENTION, 1 Convention Plaza. Date of inspection May 22. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. No hot water noted at sinks in the kitchen. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

PINE BLUFF CONVENTION, 1 Convention Plaza. Date of follow-up inspection June 1. No violations reported.

HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC-DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of inspection May 30. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed some foods being stored uncovered when not in use in the coolers. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Foods were covered during the inspection. Eggs (43 degrees F) and ham (45 degrees F) in the prep cooler was out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacteria growth. Vent hood is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed a hot plate plugged in by the prep cooler not under the vent hood. If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke, and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided.