From on high

For the post-covid return of its fashionable event, the ALS in Wonderland Foundation didn't distribute the customary, elaborately decorated top hats. During this ancient Greek-mythology-themed evening, guests were presented with a variety of laurels as headgear.

At ALS in Wonderland Foundation Presents Olympus, which took place May 20 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Little Rock, guests were also presented with a runway show that combined child models in ancient Greek battle wear; gods, goddesses and creatures from Greek mythology -- from Zeus to Medusa, brought to life by creative director Skot Thompson -- and apparel from LUV boutique, along with the Ashton Hall and Tiffany Ro collections. Entertainment included a violin performance by TaZonio Anderson.

Also provided: silent-auction items; a chance to partake in a raffle; and a buffet of "ambrosia": heavy hors d'oeuvres with a Greek/Mediterranean bent. "Nectar" selections included champagne.

Emceed by foundation founder Lara Blume McGee and her husband, Dr. Brian McGee, the program began with the presentation of ALS Warrior Awards to Mark Bedwell, Tommy Culpepper, James Cross (whose mother accepted on his behalf) and David Thomas.

ALS in Wonderland assists amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's Disease) patients with their daily needs along with creating awareness of, and providing education about, the disease.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams