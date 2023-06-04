FYI Calendar: Author Ayana Gray visits Fort Smith Public Library June 8

June 4 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 2 p.m. June 4; 7:30 p.m. June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

June 5 (Monday)

Book Tasting -- School age children are encouraged to swing by the Miller Branch and "taste" different book genres, through June 10, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

June 6 (Tuesday)

June 7 (Wednesday)

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- With partner artist Marie de Lourdes Valverde's paper doll portrait activity and a community mural activation inspired by "Diego Rivera's America," 2-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. 783-0229.

June 8 (Thursday)

If All Arkansas Read the Same Book -- With Ayana Gray, author of The Beasts of Prey series, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be available for purchase and signing. 783-0229.

International Movie Night -- Showcasing the 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festival winner, Guthlee Ladoo from Mumbai, and featuring Hindi star Sanjay Mishra, 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival. Free samples from R&R Curry at 6:30 p.m. Suggested film donation $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

June 9 (Friday)

June 10 (Saturday)

"My City Is a Fort" -- With fort building, farm products, art, demonstrations & more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Farmers & Artisans' Market at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free admission. 452-4554.

Summer Street Eats -- A food truck festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., historic downtown Van Buren. vanburenchamber.org.

International Yarn Bombing Day -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

RAM Saturday -- Suncatchers, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free for all ages. fsram.org.

King Opera Movie Series -- "The Send-off" by writer/director John-Michael Powell, 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main and the Fort Smith International Film Festival. Suggested donation $5. fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Roarin' on the River Shrimp Boil -- Supporting the Alumni Legacy Scholarship Endowment, 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $40-$75. alumniuafs.com.

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

Gallery Tour -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

