FYI Calendar: Jones Center hosts obstacle course challenge June 10

June 4 (Sunday)

RAD Makers Market -- With artisans and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 718 S. Second St. in Rogers. Hosted by Java Dudes and Mavis WineCo. Free; items for sale. Email Javadudesbv@gmail.com.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 2 p.m. June 4; 7:30 p.m. June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

__

June 5 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- Meet fiber artists, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movies at the Library -- "Bad Guys," 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- With Rick Echols, superintendent of the POA lakes in Bella Vista, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "It Shoulda Been You," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates July 21-30. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

June 6 (Tuesday)

Arkansas Cooking Workshop -- 5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

__

June 7 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Magic Show -- With George Reeder, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- "A Man Called Otto" by Fredrik Backman, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Soul of an Octopus" by Sy Montgomery, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Sadie" by Courtney Summers, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Climate Change Effects on the Buffalo River -- With David Peterson, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water -- With RG Macon and Carson Apple Brandy Distillery, 6-9 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Seven Lies" by Elizabeth Key, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Pets, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance -- Trillium Salon presents Ozark Wind Quintet & Fayetteville Junction Bassoons, 6 p.m., Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening With the Maestro -- With Arkansas Philharmonic conductor Steven Byess and Chef Steven D. Brooks, 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at the Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Trailblazers -- Pass the Mic With Bike.POC, a panel about inclusive bike experiences and more, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 9 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Portraits of Home" -- An all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. All materials will be provided. Free. Register at ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "A Bug's Life," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

p(ART)y After Dark -- An adults-only disco celebrating Pride Month, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 10 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Obstacle Runaround -- Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

International Yarn Bombing Day -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Crafternoon -- Make a pressed flower lantern, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author -- Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day -- With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Obstacle Runaround — Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon June 10, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

