Group hits it big with new series

AVALON ON TV Conway native and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner Symone, along with her House of Avalon friends, will star in a new TV series.

"Avalon TV," billed as a "genre bending series filled with real life drama, pranks, parties and celebrity guests galore," debuts Oct. 9 on streaming service WOW Presents Plus and will feature Symone, Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Caleb Feeney and Grant Vanderbilt. The friends make up the House of Avalon, the creative collective that they started in Little Rock before moving to Los Angeles.

"It's a wild, wild show," Crenshaw said during an interview last month from LA, where the friends all live in a duplex. (Two other "Avalon TV" cast members, Gigi Goode and Riley, live across the street.)

The group had a relationship with World of Wonder, which produces "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Million Dollar Listing," "Island Hunters" and other TV shows as well as documentaries and live events. A series built around the fun-loving House of Avalon seemed like a perfect fit with World of Wonder -- they just had to figure out exactly what to do.

"We started filming, but we were really unsure of what it was going to be," Crenshaw says. "We wanted to make not just a straight-up docuseries, but a very strange show and [World of Wonder] was like, 'Let's do it.'"

Crenshaw says the series will be "like a modern-day variety show. One minute you're at the Met Gala, one minute you're partying with us and the next minute you see a skit with all of us."

"WORLD-CLASS DESTINATION" Arkansas has been getting a lot of love from travel writers.

On May 15, Colorad0-based Outside magazine declared Arkansas the Biking Winner in its annual Travel Awards. The magazine praised the state for the Monument Trails, a network of mountain bike trails in Hobbs, Mount Nebo, Pinnacle Mountain and Devil's Den state parks.

"Arkansas has pumped a lot of energy and money into its mountain-biking trails," the magazine reports. "As a result, the state transformed into a world-class destination almost overnight."

Over at forbes.com, reporter Chadd Scott raved last month about his trip to Little Rock's newly reopened Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which the headline calls "America's Most Inviting Art Museum." Scott also writes about his visits to the Clinton Library, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, Fat Jaws Soul Food and Southern Eats, The Root Cafe, Historic Arkansas Museum and other spots around town.

Finally, aarp.org last week included Eureka Springs among its "27 Prettiest American Small Towns." Why 27 and not 25 or 30? No idea, but aarp.org loves the town and its "60 natural springs, three lakes and two rivers" and "impressive festival, music and dining scenes."

