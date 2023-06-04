Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, signed legislation naming the Yellowhammer Cookie, a confection featuring pecans, peanut butter and honey that was cooked up by a Montgomery fourth grader, as the official state cookie.

Tim Daly of California's wildlife department said "some people may be seeing it and not realizing it's incredibly rare" after a wild wolverine was spotted several times in Inyo National Forest and Yosemite National Park, just the second specimen to be verified in the past century.

David Camardelle, mayor of Grand Isle, La., hailed "a big step in our recovery and just in time ... for the summer" as Grand Isle State Park reopened two years after Hurricane Ida raked the barrier island and destroyed much of its infrastructure.

Mike Ezell, a Mississippi congressman, called for the removal of a rainbow flag flying at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center, though the VA notes that an estimated 1 million veterans identify as LGBTQ+.

Kenneth Taanquist of the Danish police said "it looks weird" after a truck driver was detained when spilled potatoes made for slippery driving on a bridge linking two islands, perhaps a protest on the day that parliament passed a law to tax diesel trucks carrying heavy loads.

Gerardo Rodarte of Washington state won a $250,000 settlement of his lawsuit accusing a former Skagit County sheriff's deputy of falsifying an arrest report that accused him of assaulting his niece in exchange for help with her immigration status.

Janet Kuzma resigned from the Newtown, Conn., education board along with another member "due to the complete lack of condemnation of this behavior" after the board voted to keep on its high school library shelves a story dealing with sexual abuse and a graphic novel about a young man coming to terms with his homosexuality.

Richard Corcoran, president of the New College of Sarasota, Fla., said "it needed to be something uniquely New College" as trustees chose a new mascot for the school, opting for the Mighty Banyan, a fierce-looking banyan tree with its branches raised in a flexing pose.

Imunek Williams, a school bus driver in Milwaukee, said "it just feels good" after she smelled something burning and safely evacuated 37 students from her bus just before it was engulfed in flames.