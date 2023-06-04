IRS commends volunteer translator’s tax assistance

Interested Citizens for Voter Registration IRS VITA Center awarded Vanessa Hernandez-Valdez the Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service Certificate of Appreciation.

The honor was for Hernandez-Valdez's outstanding volunteer service as an interpreter/translator during the 2022 income tax season. She is with the MiCasa Hispanic Ministry at Lakeside United Methodist Church at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

"The Lakeside United Methodist Church MiCasa Hispanic Ministry did an excellent job providing needed services that assisted our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center to prepare free income tax preparation for the Hispanic community," said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

The 2022 income tax season summary shows PBICVR prepared and e-filed 151 tax returns yielding $220,457. Forty-seven had Earned Income Tax Credit totaling $73,186. Forty-five returns yielded $59,133 in Child Tax Credits refunds. PBICVR VITA Center's total refunds were $343,757 which equals to $3,437,570 in economic effect spending power in Pine Bluff, Turner said.