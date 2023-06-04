Jacksonville police report woman found dead in vehicle

A Jacksonville woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday from what police described as "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department on Sunday evening.

Police initially responded to the 100 block of Harris Road just before 11 a.m. Sunday, the post said. The site is about 2 miles west of U.S. 67/167, just north of the traffic circle that also connects West Main Street and Jacksonville Cutoff Road.

Police had responded to what was initially reported as a "motor vehicle accident." Further investigation revealed that the victim, a Black woman, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The victim is said to have succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her identity was not released.

Police said that additional details will follow as information becomes available.