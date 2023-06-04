Judges are bound by the law

By its very nature, the judicial branch of government cannot take up for itself when it's attacked. And right now in Arkansas, the judiciary is under siege.

When the state Legislature enacts a law, it typically becomes effective around Aug. 1. The exception is when the bill contains an "emergency clause," in which case the law takes effect as soon as the governor signs the bill.

This year, lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Sanders' seminal piece of legislation. LEARNS included an emergency clause and therefore became effective as soon as Governor Sanders signed it. Or so everyone assumed, myself included.

Article 5, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution, however, requires the vote on an emergency clause to be in a "separate roll call" from the vote on the underlying bill. In the case of LEARNS, both the House and the Senate voted simultaneously on both the bill and its emergency clause.

In this context, "simultaneously" means: as the Senate was casting a single vote, the lieutenant governor said, "You're voting on the bill and the emergency clause." The speaker said the same as the House was voting.

On May 26, a Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), putting the effective date of LEARNS on hold until a full hearing on June 20. In his order, the judge ruled, "The word 'separate' cannot mean 'the same.'"

I don't understand how the word "separate" can mean anything other than "separate." But that's beside the point.

A few prefaces: 1. This is not a criticism of Governor Sanders' handling of the emergency clause, as the emergency clause was not her responsibility. The emergency-clause vote was entirely a legislative function. If there was a failure on the emergency clause, it was not the governor's.

2. This is not a criticism of the Legislature's handling of the emergency clause. Any criticism levied on the Legislature should be levied on me as well. The Legislature has cast simultaneous votes on bills and emergency clauses for decades, under both Democratic and Republican leadership. Not only have I cast hundreds of simultaneous votes on bills and emergency clauses, I've done it on my own bills.

But whether the Legislature messed up is not my concern. The allegations on the separate vote are not of a moral failure. The issue is whether a procedural error occurred in a manner that violated a constitutional requirement. My bet is that most legislators, like me, were not aware until very recently of the constitutional provision requiring separate votes (though whether we knew or not does not change the requirement).

3. This is not a discussion of the merits of LEARNS or (for the most part) the substance of the lawsuit. There has rightly been plenty of debate on both, but the concern here is something much more fundamental and paramount to the survival of our democracy: unfounded attacks on a democratic institution.

Since the TRO, we have witnessed numerous attacks on the judge who made the decision. Some have called him "activist," others have called him "far left." Many have referred to him as a Little Rock or Pulaski County judge, which is Arkansas political code for "a place where liberals live." Many of these statements have come from our elected officials and state leaders.

These statements deliberately convey that there is no legal basis for the judge's order, but rather the only basis is his personal ideological agenda, which he is superimposing on the state while ignoring the law. For state leaders to make these claims, particularly with no foundation, is not only irresponsible; it's dangerous.

Beyond the bare allegation that the judge was following his own ideology, public officials--even attorneys--have argued the judge was wrong because of how many students and teachers the LEARNS Act will help, how logistically difficult it will be to delay implementation, and how far-reaching the impact would be on other emergency clauses.

As if any of that has anything to do with what a judge is permitted to consider when ruling on a constitutional requirement that is plain and unambiguous.

Judges don't get to ignore the Constitution if they think the underlying legislation is compelling. They don't get to unilaterally overrule the Constitution if the consequences of complying with it are complex or far-reaching. If they did, that would be the dictionary definition of an "activist judge."

I hope this goes without saying, but judges are bound by the law. The law that comes first, at the state level, is the Arkansas Constitution. It requires separate votes on bills and emergency clauses. The Legislature took a single vote on the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause. The judge ruled.

Just 15 days before the judge issued the TRO, he dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Arkansas Legislature's redrawing of our congressional districts as racially motivated. On that day, his ruling exonerated the legislative process. I didn't see any claims of activism then. In both cases, whether you agree or disagree with the outcomes, the judge issued well-reasoned opinions.

To be clear, "well-reasoned" does not mean agreement. Like legislators and governors, judges are human and, as Americans, we have the freedom to disagree with them. Well-reasoned does mean that decisions are based on the judge's reading of the law and the application of the law to the facts of the case, not based on the judge's personal ideology.

Questioning whether a judge made the right decision, and debating the impacts of that decision, are American pastimes. This is profoundly different than claiming a judge ignored the law to follow personal ideology. To question the integrity of a judge in this manner without serious evidence--and the only "evidence" offered in these claims is the judge's county of residence--is to question the credibility of the judicial process. When government officials and people with big microphones make these claims, the standing of the judiciary is skewered for the public at large.

Parties change. Ideologies evolve. Policies develop. But the institutions that sustain our democracy and the principles that undergird them--such as checks and balances, separation of powers, and an independent judiciary--are timeless.

When we attack these institutions and principles, we fracture the foundation of our country's values. When elected officials lead the attacks, it threatens our democracy's survival.

Democracy is precious. We've been blessed with American democracy for nearly 250 years, but we cannot take it for granted. Any generation could lose it. Let's not let it be ours.

Clarke Tucker of Little Rock is an Arkansas state senator.