Kate Georgina Lyford Evan Alexander Kuhn

Kate Georgina Lyford and Evan Alexander Kuhn were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Christ Episcopal Church. Bishop Larry R. Benfield officiated.

Parents of the bride are Nell and Robert Lyford of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Hannah Sue and George D. Weaver of Malvern and the late Fern and George T. Lyford of Conway.

Mary and Richard Kuhn of Naperville, Ill., are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Mary Lou and Christian Joseph Brahler and the late Shirley and Walt Kuhn, all also of Naperville.

Two large garden-style arrangements of snapdragons, larkspur, oriental lilies, roses and hydrangeas were on each side of the altar. Music was by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Rockefeller String Quartet and organist Jane Gamble.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a high-low gown of ivory floral brocade with gold accents and an ivory finger-tip-length veil. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of garden roses, freesia, gardenias, peonies and hydrangeas in light pastel shades of blue, white, green and blush.

Charles Weaver Lyford of Little Rock served as his sister's honor attendant.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Mary Carter McNulty and Tom McNulty, respectively, of Little Rock

McKenzie Kuhn Simmons of Lisle, Ill., served as her brother's honor attendant. She carried a bouquet of roses, freesia, tulips, and hydrangeas in soft shades of ivory, blush, blue and pale yellow

Guests were seated by Kaelin Kuhn of Alexandria, Va., and Connor Kuhn of Austin, Texas, brothers of groom. The brothers were also readers in the ceremony.

Garden flowers and ferns were on each side of the front door at Trapnall Hall where a reception was held after the ceremony. The dining room table was centered with a tall urn of hybrid delphinium, larkspur, snapdragons, hydrangeas, roses and lilies. Other tables in the parlors and the outdoor terrace held arrangements of garden flowers. Music was by Ted Ludwig Jazz Trio and pianist Jacob Sisson.

The bride has a bachelor's degree from Emory University and is senior regional director of advancement at Washington University in St. Louis.

The groom has a bachelor's degree from Washington University and is an investment adviser/real estate broker at Stifel Investments.

The couple plan a delayed wedding trip to Asia and are living in St. Louis.