Reasonable answer

I want to thank J. Paul Frindik for his letter in the Thursday paper. He asked some reasonable questions, and I think he should get a reasonable answer.

There are babies born every day with missing limbs, blind, with cleft palates, deaf, etc. We do not say to those precious ones, oh, don't worry, just live the best you can, God made you that way. No, we do everything in our power to try to correct what can be corrected. We help them to repair anything that we can to help them live healthy, productive lives. How cruel and unfeeling to say oh, it's normal, just deal with it.

I had a brother who was what we call a "special needs" child. He had to have braces to learn to walk, he could only use one arm, and he never progressed mentally past 7 years of age, and yet he was the delight of my life and my family. We adored him.

When the Bible says man was created in the image of God, it was not physical, it was spiritually. God is God, father, son. Man is body, soul, spirit. Yes, God created two sexes, male and female. Those who have extra organs, no organs, flawed organs, are just as precious to God. He does not look on the outward appearance, but he looks on the heart. In 1 Samuel 16 it reads, "But the Lord said to Samuel, 'Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.'"

PHYLLIS FARISH

Bella Vista