LIVE Music: All of Her ends spring concert series at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

The River Valley's newly formed All of Her, self-described as "an indie pop/punk band powered by female energy," opens for Saving Escape at 6 p.m. June 8 at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Fort Smith.

Presented by 64.6 Downtown and sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series is wrapping up five weeks of spring concerts and will return for five fall dates Sept. 2-30 at Harry E. Kelley River Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will headline Sept. 2. Admission is free. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

All of Her also plays at 8:30 a.m. June 10 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market; at 7 p.m. June 15 at 906 Cocktail & Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave.; and at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Mighty Crab, 5707 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

RIVER VALLEY

The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4; Joe Nichols and Dillon Carmichael play at 6:30 p.m. June 9; The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. June 22; Samantha Fish plays at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins; Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16; the 32nd annual Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival with Melody Angel, Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donky, Jaxx Nassar and Chris & Lolly starts at 2 p.m. June 17 ; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. June 24; Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Young Buck is rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 2; and Scotty Austin reset for 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhythm Coalition plays at 7 p.m. June 16 at JJ's Grill Fort Smith, 5400 Phoenix Ave.Presented by 64.6 Downtown and sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series.

