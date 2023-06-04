LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs Santa Clara elimination game in Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas 4 Santa Clara 0 -- Middle 4th Inning

Diggs reached on an error at first bas to lead off the inning and scored from second on single by Parker Rowland.

John Bolton missed a two-run homer by a foot. He flew out to the warning track to end the inning.

Arkansas 3 Santa Clara 0 -- End 3rd Inning

Tygart has allowed a single baserunner in all three innings. This time, he worked around a one-out single to preserve the shutout.

He picked up his second strikeout on a breaking ball with a ton of movement.

Arkansas 3 Santa Clara 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Arkansas added another run on a solo homer by Jared Wegner. He crushed a 2-1 pitch into the Hog Pen in left-center.

Arkansas 2 Santa Clara 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Tygart issued a second walk in as many innings but kept the Broncos off the scoreboard again. He's thrown 30 pitches through two innings.

The Razorbacks will need him to go deep into this ballgame to preserve more arms for a potential TCU rematch.

Arkansas 2 Santa Clara 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Three up, three down for the bottom of the Razorback lineup. Slavens and Bolton grounded out to second base and Rowland struck out.

Arkansas 2 Santa Clara 0 -- End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks seemed to be playing with a bit of an edge with their season on the line. The emotion is pouring out on each play.

Tygart issued a leadoff walk but capped a scoreless inning with a strikeout that drew an emphatic roar from the crowd.

Arkansas 2 Santa Clara 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks have shaken off the dreadful TCU showing with a quick start against Santa Clara.

Tavian Josenberger drew a leadoff walk and scored on an RBI double by Jace Bohrofen in the next at-bat.

Ben McLaughlin drove Bohrofen in from third on a sac fly to left field.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks' season is one loss away from coming to an end after its 20-5 defeat to TCU earlier today. Arkansas is the visiting team against Santa Clara tonight.

Arkansas must win three consecutive games before the end of Monday to win the regional. The winner of Sunday night’s game must beat TCU twice Monday.

The Razorbacks will turn to sophomore RHP Brady Tygart (2-1, 3.20 ERA) with the season on the line. Sophomore LHP Brandon Gomez (6-3, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Broncos.

1. Josenberger CF

2. Bohrofen RF

3. Wegner LF

4. McLaughlin 3B

5. Diggs DH

6. Cali 2B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS