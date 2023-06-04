Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU in Fayetteville Regional

Today at 1:13 p.m.
Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith (33) delivers to the plate, Thursday, May 25, 2023, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ game against the LSU Tigers at the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala.

TCU 6 Arkansas 1 -- End 1st Inning

Tavian Josenberger kicked things off for the Arkansas offense with a leadoff home run into right field. The rest of the lineup went down in order.

Kendall Diggs and Brady Slavens struck out swinging. Caleb Cali grounded out to shortstop.

TCU 6 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Horned Frogs have jumped out to an early lead after a first-inning grand slam. The visitors batted around and tagged Arkansas starter Hagen Smith for four hits in the inning, all of which were hit hard.

Smith recorded a quick first out before unraveling. He got ahead the second batter of the innning 0-2 before issuing a walk and then allowed a single and hit the next batter on an 0-2 pitch to load the bases.

Following a mound visit by Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs, TCU second baseman Tre Richardson swatted the first pitch over the wall in right-center to give the Horned Frogs a four-run lead.

The Razorback left-hander surrendered a walk and two more singles that led to two more runs after the grand slam.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks and Horned Frogs are set to square off in the winner's bracket of the Fayetteville Regional. It's a warm one at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid 80s and a 5-mph breeze blowing in.

The loser of Arkansas-TCU will play in an elimination game against Santa Clara at 8 p.m. tonight.

Arkansas second baseman Peyton Holt is out of the lineup after suffering a back injury in the regional opener against Santa Clara. Harold Coll will get his first postseason start for the Razorbacks.

Pitching Matchup: TCU RHP Sam Stoutenborough (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (8-1, 2.69 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Slavens 1B

4. Cali 3B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Wegner LF

7. Coll 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS

