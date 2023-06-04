LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU in Fayetteville Regional

TCU 6 Arkansas 1 -- End 1st Inning
Tavian Josenberger kicked things off for the Arkansas offense with a leadoff home run into right field. The rest of the lineup went down in order.
Kendall Diggs and Brady Slavens struck out swinging. Caleb Cali grounded out to shortstop.
TCU 6 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
The Horned Frogs have jumped out to an early lead after a first-inning grand slam. The visitors batted around and tagged Arkansas starter Hagen Smith for four hits in the inning, all of which were hit hard.
Smith recorded a quick first out before unraveling. He got ahead the second batter of the innning 0-2 before issuing a walk and then allowed a single and hit the next batter on an 0-2 pitch to load the bases.
Following a mound visit by Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs, TCU second baseman Tre Richardson swatted the first pitch over the wall in right-center to give the Horned Frogs a four-run lead.
The Razorback left-hander surrendered a walk and two more singles that led to two more runs after the grand slam.
Pregame:
The Razorbacks and Horned Frogs are set to square off in the winner's bracket of the Fayetteville Regional. It's a warm one at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid 80s and a 5-mph breeze blowing in.
The loser of Arkansas-TCU will play in an elimination game against Santa Clara at 8 p.m. tonight.
Arkansas second baseman Peyton Holt is out of the lineup after suffering a back injury in the regional opener against Santa Clara. Harold Coll will get his first postseason start for the Razorbacks.
Pitching Matchup: TCU RHP Sam Stoutenborough (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (8-1, 2.69 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Diggs DH
3. Slavens 1B
4. Cali 3B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. Wegner LF
7. Coll 2B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS