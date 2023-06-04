LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU in Fayetteville Regional

TCU 6 Arkansas 1 -- End 1st Inning

Tavian Josenberger kicked things off for the Arkansas offense with a leadoff home run into right field. The rest of the lineup went down in order.

Kendall Diggs and Brady Slavens struck out swinging. Caleb Cali grounded out to shortstop.

TCU 6 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Horned Frogs have jumped out to an early lead after a first-inning grand slam. The visitors batted around and tagged Arkansas starter Hagen Smith for four hits in the inning, all of which were hit hard.

Smith recorded a quick first out before unraveling. He got ahead the second batter of the innning 0-2 before issuing a walk and then allowed a single and hit the next batter on an 0-2 pitch to load the bases.

Following a mound visit by Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs, TCU second baseman Tre Richardson swatted the first pitch over the wall in right-center to give the Horned Frogs a four-run lead.

The Razorback left-hander surrendered a walk and two more singles that led to two more runs after the grand slam.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks and Horned Frogs are set to square off in the winner's bracket of the Fayetteville Regional. It's a warm one at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid 80s and a 5-mph breeze blowing in.

The loser of Arkansas-TCU will play in an elimination game against Santa Clara at 8 p.m. tonight.

Arkansas second baseman Peyton Holt is out of the lineup after suffering a back injury in the regional opener against Santa Clara. Harold Coll will get his first postseason start for the Razorbacks.

Pitching Matchup: TCU RHP Sam Stoutenborough (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (8-1, 2.69 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Slavens 1B

4. Cali 3B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Wegner LF

7. Coll 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS