‘Living’ history

Bill Clinton's connection with dinosaurs adds a fresh twist to the interactive exhibition opening Thursday at the Clinton Presidential Center.

"Dinosaur Explorer" stars animatronic models for 18 of the more than 1,500 reptilian species that dominated the Earth for 175 million years. Hands-on learning and fun are woven into the traveling exhibit.

A few of the species in the visiting "Dinosaur Explorer" have familiar names -- thanks mainly to "Jurassic Park," Pokemon and other pop-culture phenomena. They include Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus. (A massive live-action Triceratops with its three protruding horns stands outdoors to greet and perhaps startle arriving visitors.)

But the other species designed by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions will be strange to most visitors. Some will be a challenge to pronounce: Tenontosaurus, Nanuqsaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, Ornithominus, Troodon, Hadrosaur, Dilophosaurus, Heterodontosaurus, Regaliceratops, Ankylosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Oviraptor, Malasaura, Oryctodromeus.

The exhibit, as described by the center, "examines human physiology through the lens of these magnificent creatures. Although they lived millions of years before us, dinosaurs adapted not only to survive but to thrive on planet Earth."

This is the Clinton Presidential Center's second dinosaur show, following "Dinosaurs Around the World" in summer 2015. Eight years later, visitors can expect more realistic movements by the models, given the rapid advances in animation technology. The action is mainly guesswork, given the paucity of information on how dinosaurs moved -- or what colors they were.

TWO EXTREMES

Arranged in a gallery on the center's ground floor and another on the third floor, "Dinosaur Explorer" starts by looking into "the two extremes of what dinosaurs may have looked like, scaly and feathered."

On the question of intelligence, visitors can "compare brain size relative to body weight to understand -- are you as smart as a dinosaur?"

A look at saurian feeding and hunting explores "how small physiological changes to the shape of your teeth can drastically change the type of food you, or a dinosaur, could eat."

Whether for protection or showing off, a display compares "how dinosaurs could have used color and sound similar to modern birds and reptiles."

Interactive elements are among the most popular features of "Dinosaur Explorer." They include:

Thermal Camera: What made dinosaurs successful survivors for so long, and what makes the human species prosper, is explored by illustrating the role of body temperature. Warm-blooded and cold-blooded animals are compared.

Walk Like a Dinosaur: Visitors learn how large dinosaurs were and what that has to do with their brains. Interactive footprints illustrate dinosaur size compared with human feet. Touchable brain casts give clues about dinosaur intelligence.

Eat Like a Dinosaur: Teeth of various species are compared to ask whether they were used for eating or for show. Displayed skulls illustrate how dinosaur teeth were arranged. Dinosaur diets are inferred based on tooth size and shape.

Be the Dinosaur: A dinosaur head is overlaid on visitors' bodies and displayed on a large screen.

Dinosaur Nursery: After stepping into a dinosaur nest alongside eggs, visitors see their nest projected onto a setting of other nesting dinosaurs.

Dino Island: It's possible to "create a new dinosaur island of fossils in an augmented reality projection dig pit."

DINOSAURS AND PRESIDENTS

Enhancing the presentation is a section created specifically for the presidential center, linking dinosaurs to Clinton and earlier chief executives including Theodore Roosevelt.

"Much of the preservation of lands where major fossils have been located has been protected by American presidents using their expansive powers laid out in the Antiquities Act of 1906," explains Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Presidential Library.

"One of the most significant of those actions came in 1996, when President Clinton signed a proclamation designating nearly 1.9 million acres in southern Utah as Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. There was tremendous debate about whether to create the monument, but President Clinton decided to act because the land contained extremely significant fossils from species of dinosaurs never before identified."

The locally created material about Clinton's role in protecting dinosaur fossils includes an example that followed his signing of the proclamation.

"Paleontologists announced the discovery of a duck-billed herbivore with up to 800 teeth," Barth says. "It was named 'Gryposaurus Monumentensis' after the new monument in Utah."

Preserving fossils at Grand Staircase-Escalante has continued to be a contentious issue, Barth points out, "with President [Donald] Trump shrinking the size of the national monument to open more federal lands for commercial development, and President [Joe] Biden then reversing course and returning Grand Staircase to its area at the time of President Clinton's 1996 action."

FOSSILIZED GIFTS

While in the White House, Clinton received a variety of fossils as gifts from givers that included foreign leaders. Along with photos relating to his action on Grand Staircase-Escalante, a number of those fossils are displayed.

The presidential exhibit "also aims to give visitors a better understanding of the Clinton era and its history," Barth says. "The 1990s were a decade in which there was a revival of interest in dinosaurs. It was prompted in part by new technology that made the re-created dinosaurs more realistic than before.

"Whatever the reasons, dinosaurs were everywhere in American pop culture in the 1990s." Barth cites the release of the original "Jurassic Park" film in 1993 -- which, he says "turned this interest into something of an obsession, with more movies, museum exhibits and 'live' shows of animatronic dinosaurs seemingly everywhere. Our exhibit includes a couple of very cool items tied to the making of the 'Jurassic Park' series."

That might help inspire some visitors to take part in the "Dinosaur Explorer" Create Zone. The hands-on mission, employing design worksheets, is "to use the knowledge you have gained about dinosaur physiology to create your own unique dinosaur."

Dilophosaurus, native to North America, was one of the earliest large predatory dinosaurs. Dinosaur Explorer," an exhibit that opens Thursday (6/8/23) at the Clinton Presidential Center, stars animatronic models for 18 of the more than 1,500 reptilian species that dominated the Earth for 175 million years. Hands-on learning and fun are woven into the traveling exhibit. (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



Velociraptor, a dinosaur famed from "Jurassic Park, is shown attacking a Tenontosaurus as part of "Dinosaur Explorer," an exhibit that opens Thursday (6/8/23) at the Clinton Presidential Center. (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



A "Dinosaur Explorer" visitor views the Hadrosaur, powerfully built with a beak for cropping foliage. The exhibit, featuring animatronic models, opens at the Clinton Presidential Center on Thursday (6/8/23). (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



Ornithominus, found in North America, ran swiftly on two feet and is believed to have been feathered. Its model will be on display at "Dinosaur Explorer," an exhibit that opens Thursday (6/8 /23) at the Clinton Presidential Center. (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



Parasauropholus, meaning "near crested lizard," was a plant eater that walked either on two feet or four feet. It "walks" again as part of "Dinosaur Explorer," an exhibit that opens Thursday (6/8/23) at the Clinton Presidential Center. (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



The fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex — probably the best known of all dinosaur species — awaits visitors of "Dinosaur Explorer," an exhibit that opens Thursday (6/8/23) at the Clinton Presidential Center. (Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions)



