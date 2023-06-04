Man arrested over

custody exchange

Little Rock police early Saturday arrested a Houston man who they say tried to use an airsoft gun to kidnap children during a custody exchange.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance around 5:40 a.m. near 4910 Westwood Ave. spoke to a woman who said that Terrance Peterson, 50, met with her for a custody exchange and threatened her, demanding the children and brandishing a weapon that later turned out to be an airsoft gun, according to an arrest report.

Peterson fled the scene, and Little Rock officers and state troopers arrested him near Interstate 30 and Alcoa Road. He faces two felony kidnapping charges and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night, the jail's online inmate roster showed.