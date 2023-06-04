Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office recorded the following marriages:

Claudine Terry Jr., 41, of Warren, and Mikhjia Danielle Rayford, 25, of Fordyce, recorded May 22.

Louis Jean Brown, 60, and Virrie Lee Kennedy, 64, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 22.

Gregory L. Steele, 59, of Pine Bluff, and Denise Juanita Greenlee, 59, of Lowell, recorded May 30.

John Henry, Lee Johnson, 31, of Pine Bluff, and Makyla Rakael Edwards, 21, of Fayette, Miss., recorded May 30.

Daniel Steven Garcia, 34, and Keiara Deshay Borders, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 1.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Keon Randall v. Spencer Randall, granted May 15.

Brynesha Turner v. Traceus Dawkins, granted May 17.

Dustin Kyle Bullard v. Mary Katie Bullard, granted May 17.

Harold Martin v. Shanira Martin, granted May 17.

Donna Martino-Sims v. Larry Sims, granted May 22.

Elgie Wilson v. Joyce Sims, granted May 23.

Amber Bates v. Timothy Bates, granted May 24.