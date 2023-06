A Mena man died in a crash on Arkansas 8 in Polk County early Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Robert Doty, 49, was westbound on a 2007 Kawasaki at 1:21 a.m. in rural Polk County when the vehicle left the road on the southwest side and collided with a boulder, according to the report.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.