French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded his country's highest medal of honor to the U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, for his role in coordinating support for Ukraine and for his more than 40-year military career in defense of democracy. Milley, who traveled to France to attend ceremonies at Normandy marking the 79th anniversary of D-Day, is close to finishing a four-year term as the top U.S. military officer and plans to retire when his tenure as chairman ends Sept. 30. Macron awarded Milley the order of Commander of the Legion of Honor at a closed ceremony Friday at the Élysée, the presidential palace. The medal was created by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It is awarded to about 2,000 citizens and about 300 foreigners each year for defense of French values. Milley called the award "an incredible honor from a nation that is our oldest ally." Macron's office said the award was meant to "pay tribute to the strength and quality of the ties of military cooperation that unite our two countries, and to General Milley's eminent role in this relationship." Earlier this year, Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his country's stand against Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin received the award in 2006; Macron has considered stripping Putin of the honor but has said a decision to do so "should be taken at the right moment."

A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected the first female head of the United Nations weather agency. The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states last week. Saulo has directed Argentina's National Meteorological Service since 2014. An experienced academic and researcher, she succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down after two terms as secretary-general of the Geneva-based weather agency at the end of the year. Saulo joined the agency's executive council in 2015. The agency plays a key role in coordinating international meteorological work, an issue that has become increasingly prominent because of the weather extremes resulting from climate change.