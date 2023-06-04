GOLF

McIlroy among leaders

Rory McIlroy felt like he was hanging on for dear life Saturday at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. He had to scramble for bogey to start the back nine. He went five holes without hitting a green. And all the while, he never really lost ground. When he had to scramble for par on the fourth-easiest hole at Muirfield Village, the par-5 11th, he said he told caddie Harry Diamond he only wanted to try to break 70. McIlroy wound up with a 2-under 70. That was enough to take him four shots behind at the start of the day to a share of the lead going into today. It helped that Hideki Matsuyama went from leading to dropping off the leaderboard in a span of six holes. And that Patrick Cantlay went into the water and over the green on his way to a triple bogey on the front nine. David Lipsky bogeyed his last two holes. What remained amid a few rumbles of thunder -- but no weather delays -- was an opportunity for just about everyone who had a tee time today. Thirteen players were separated by two shots. McIlroy, Lipsky and So Woo Kim all share the lead at 6-under 210.

Three share lead in Iowa

Stephen Ames, Tim Herron and Steve Stricker are all on top of the Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, heading into today's final round. The leaders are at 12-under 132. Herron had Saturday's best round among the three, firing a 7-under 65. Tim Petrovic is two shots back at 10-under 134. Little Rock's Glen Day posted a 4-under 68 on Saturday and is tied for 26th at 6-under 138. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 2-over 74 and is at even-par 144 overall and tied for 59th place.

Six tied for Euro lead

Jordan Smith and Alexander Bjork were among golfers in a six-way tie for the lead heading toward the final round of the European Open. Smith, the champion in 2017, recorded a 1-under 72 to move to 6 under for the tournament on Saturday along with Bjork (69), Tom McKibbin (72), David Law (72), John Axelsen (69), and Julien Guerrier (67). Smith started the day a shot off the lead but bogeyed the first hole at Green Eagle and was 2 over for the day at one stage before birdies on the 13th, 14th and 16th holes. The 20-year-old McKibbin, a Northern Irish player in his first season on the tour, is aiming to become the youngest winner this year. Guerrier had the best round on Saturday, his 67 giving him a chance at his first tour win.

MOTOR SPORTS

Custer wins in Portland

Cole Custer pulled into the lead after a late caution for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season on the road course at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. Custer earned his 11th overall victory on the series in the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford, besting Justin Allgaier by .142 seconds on Saturday. Custer pulled ahead on the overtime restart after a caution for debris on the track with three laps to go. Allgaier led for most of the third stage after winning last week's rain-delayed race in Charlotte in the No. 7 Brandt Chevrolet. Saturday's 75-lap race on the 12-turn road course north of downtown Portland was run under a clear sky in temperatures hovering near 80.

BASEBALL

Twins' Gallo placed on IL

Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain before Saturday's game against Cleveland. Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said Gallo has been dealing with the injury for "a little while now." The team recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from St. Paul. Gallo is batting .188 with 11 home runs and 23 RBI in 46 games this season. It's the second time on the injured list for Gallo this season after he missed 10 games in April with an intercostal strain.

Singleton back in majors

First baseman Jon Singleton is back in the major leagues for the first time in eight years after getting promoted by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers called up Singleton and outfielder Blake Perkins from Nashville on Saturday and put first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list. Ruf has a right knee laceration and Taylor has a right elbow sprain. Singleton, 31, was such a heralded prospect early in his pro career that he signed a $10 million long-term deal with the Houston Astros in 2014 before ever playing a big-league game, but off-field issues hampered his development.

SOCCER

Brazil ousted in U-20 Cup

Israel shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan on Saturday. The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals. Italy also reached the last four in the tournament in Argentina with a 3-1 win against Colombia.

Its next rival will be the winner of the match between Nigeria and South Korea today.