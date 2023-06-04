100 years ago

June 4, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Plans for the consolidation of several school districts in Jefferson and Pulaski counties with the Redfield school district, thereby providing Redfield with a Class A school to accommodate 100 or more students, have been agreed upon, it has been announced by County Superintendent W. P. Keith. Two districts in Grant county will be invited to consolidate with the proposed district. The districts which have definitely decided upon the consolidation are Jefferson and Redfield in Jefferson county and Farrell in Pulaski. If all five districts are consolidated, the district will be one of the largest in the state -- 22 miles long and 10 miles wide.

50 years ago

June 4, 1973

NEW YORK -- Former United States Attorney Whitney North Seymour Jr. on Sunday urged that the FBI be split up and its criminal investigative arm made part of a new federal criminal investigations agency. "In a sense, the FBI has a built-in conflict of interest between its criminal investigative work and its domestic security activities," he said. "One requires independence, while the other is wholly dependent." Seymour said the Watergate scandal showed the need to "remove criminal law enforcement machinery once and for all from the sphere of politics and the reach of improper influences."

25 years ago

June 4, 1998

It's a good week for criminals to avoid downtown Little Rock. The city center is teeming with more than 400 police officers and police-trained community leaders from more than 30 states as Little Rock plays host to the first convention of the National Citizen Police Academy Association. Buck Tatem, president of the group, is pleased with the reception his group has received. ... "The whole idea behind the concept of the citizen police academies is to break down the barriers and misconceptions between police officers and the citizens we're sworn to defend," Tatem said. "We stress a two-way communication, and police officers end up learning as much as the citizens do." Jim Ponzini, director of the Little Rock Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, said organizers began planning the convention more than 18 months ago. The Little Rock Police Department has also provided several officers to help teach the convention sessions.

10 years ago

June 4, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- A proposal to ban sagging pants in the city is off the table -- at least for now. Pine Bluff Alderman Charles Boyd, who originally proposed the ordinance, withdrew it from consideration Monday night. ... A similar ordinance was proposed in 2007, but its sponsor, then-Alderman Derwood Smith, pulled his legislation after a lack of support from fellow aldermen. At that time, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas spoke against the proposal. ... President Barack Obama even weighed in on the issue in 2008, telling MTV News during his campaign that he was among those who "might not want to see your underwear."