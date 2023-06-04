RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson: Calico County has everything from grandma’s table

It won't be long before Calico County, located at 2401 S. 58th St. in Fort Smith, marks a huge milestone -- more than 10 million cinnamon rolls served. Since the restaurant opened in 1984, slews of visitors have enjoyed the lagniappe brought to every table, whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner -- hot, fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon rolls wrapped in napkins in a basket, un-iced, perfect on their own or with a smear of butter.

What you choose to eat from the menu while you're savoring those cinnamon rolls can vary so very, very much -- to the point that breakfasts are almost entirely a choose-your-own-adventure. This means you get exactly what you want and aren't saddled with extra hash browns or grits or whatever else comes on a standard plate.

In fact, the Giant Country Breakfast, with its four columns of delights to choose from, can only really be determined on site by the number of eggs in the omelet or scrambled dish. Beginning with eggs cooked how you like them, there are choices ranging from skillet fried potatoes, hash browns and fresh fruit to country fried steak, sirloin strips, ham, bacon, or sausage. It can be overwhelming. Even the selection of beverages is large, with mocha coffee, hot chocolate, and even hot cider arriving with free refills.

It's this sort of family friendly menu that keeps people coming back to this country dining room, packed with memorabilia and antiques, many of which were lovingly restored after a kitchen fire shut the place down for a year in 2012. They encourage a round of reminiscing while consuming those cinnamon rolls.

If breakfast time has passed, you can choose instead to partake of a menu that includes sandwiches and burgers and salads, but it is in the dinners that you will find the true favorites -- half pound slabs of hamburger steak smothered in onions, chicken fried steak of similar dimensions, hunks of ketchup-topped meatloaf and platters of slow-cooked pot roast smothered in brown gravy. Country-style cornmeal-ensconced catfish, center cut pork chops, and even a bounty of chicken livers can be found on massive, heavy plates delivered alongside a mess of sides. If the weighty volume of the standard dishes here concerns you, Calico County offers a blessing: "Lite" orders for seniors or light eaters, for a reduced charge.

The sides, be they bountiful, come with these dishes or on their own as a vegetable plate. Calico County's selection reads like Sunday dinner -- pot roast carrots, pot roast potatoes, baked squash, fried okra, pinto beans, black eyed peas, turnip greens, mac and cheese, and sweet potato casserole. You can have smothered rice with brown gravy, deep fried corn on the cob, or even "wets" -- French fries smothered in cream gravy. Cobbler is even offered on the side.

If that all wasn't enough, every meal on the menu can be made extra by asking for "The Works," where for $4.99 you get a salad, a cup of soup, and cobbler a la mode added to your already thick repast.

The menu seems overwhelming, because it is. It's meant to be a patchwork quilt of dinner ideas that will satisfy every person at your table.

Information:452-3299; CalicoCounty.net.