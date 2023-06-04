RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Alma 7-on-7 tournament kicks off summer football tour

GREENWOOD -- The Alma Airedales kicked off summer workouts with a team camp at Greenwood on Wednesday against quality competition.

"It's about getting reps and getting better," Bush said. "We're going to have some guys that go both ways, so we have to get those kids ready to take that physical pounding. It's about competing. We're the smallest team here. Probably in the last 10 years, everybody here has won a state championship."

Alma, Greenwood, Russellville, Springdale Har-Ber, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Pulaski Academy were the team that drilled for two-and-a-half in the 11-on-11 competition.

"Two years ago when we came over here their eyeballs were as big as saucers," Bush said. "Now, it's just another day in the locker room. They understand this is the standard, competing with the big boys, and when we get into the 5A-West we're going to be good to go."

While summer workouts have begun for teams, the Airedales will also host the first 7-on-7 tournament in the area on Friday.

Just about the entire 7A-West will be represented with Southside, Fayetteville, Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage, Bentonville and Bentonville West all in the field. Northside, Van Buren, Conway Christian, Elkins, Green Forest, Harrison and Mena will also participate.

Alma held its annual spring game two weeks ago, and Bush was encouraged about that.

"There were a couple of things, defensively, we tackled real well," Bush said. "Last year, for the first time since I've been at Alma I felt like we struggled in the tackling department. In the spring game, we had progress in that area. Offensively, we had a third-and-long session that I thought for the first time I've been here that we executed really well at the quarterback and wide receivers. The playbook is pretty limited to try to get those third and longs, and we did some things situationally there that I'm really pleased with."

Senior Jackson Daily takes over the quarterback position after playing other positions the last two years.

"Jackson Daily is the guy," Bush said. "He's had a really good spring. People think he hasn't played quarterback in a couple of years, but he's been practicing at quarterback. He just hasn't been the starter."

Alma displayed offensive explosiveness in the team camp with Carlos Gonzalez and Israel Towns-Robinson at running back as well as Drake Stogsdill at receiver. Daily, Gonzalez, Towns-Robinson and Stogsdill were all-conference a year ago.

"We've got some skilled kids for the first time; we've got a few of them," Bush said. "We're a little lacking in the offensive and defensive lines depth. We're going to go get after it."

Alma will participate in a team camp at Northside on Wednesday before Friday's 7-on-7 Tournament and then participate in a 7-on-7 Tournament at Russellville.

"July, we'll scale back and kind of work on ourselves," Bush said. "We won't be quite as physical and get ready for the fall."

PULASKI ACADEMY

Busby Out

The quarterback-centric 6A-West took a big hit even before spring practices began in May.

Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby injured his elbow early in baseball season, had surgery and will miss his senior season of football while recovering.

"He tore his elbow up and had to have Tommy John surgery," coach Anthony Lucas said. "He had already committed to Arkansas to play baseball. He came to us in the spring and told us he was done. He's going to focus on getting healthy. That takes about a year. He's going to sit out and get ready to go to Arkansas. I told him he has to be our biggest cheerleader this year."

Busby committed to play baseball for the Razorbacks in December.

As a quarterback last year, Busby led the Bruins to the Class 6A state championship with a 42-35 win over Greenwood. Busby led the state in passing with 4,031 yards and 41 touchdowns in his only season to start.

Junior Brandon Cobb will take over Pulaski Academy's high-powered offense and took most of the snaps at Greenwood's team camp on Wednesday.

Cobb received plenty of playing time last year with Busby knocked out of a regular-season game at Greenwood last year, missing the next game against Lake Hamilton and also leaving a second-round playoff game against Mountain Home.

The regular-season game against Greenwood was his first significant action last season after being forced into action in the third quarter and finished 6-of-16 for 59 yards and interceptions in third quarter and his final pass in the fourth quarter.

"He was nervous as all get out," Lucas said. "He's come in and done a good job. He's had a good spring."

The next week against Lake Hamilton, he started for the first time and threw for 353 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Bruins back from a 19-point, second-half deficit for a 41-39 win.

He came in against Mountain Home in the second-round playoff game and threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

"We have all the confidence in the world in him," Lucas said. "He's smart. He came into other games and did a good job when Kel went down. We're excited about Brandon like we are all of our kids. We're looking forward to the same thing year in and year out; competing for another state championship. That's the plan."

Cobb finished the season, completing 72-of-131 passes for 1,179 and 10 touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy was part of Greenwood's 7-team camp on Wednesday.

"We come to this camp every year," Lucas said. "We get some good film to see where we are at this point in time, like we do every year to see where we can get better at. I do want to see our kids flying to the football and looking like they know what to do at least. I just want to see our kids play hard."

BENTONVILLE

Eager to host new-look Conway

Conway's hiring of Bryant coach Buck James as the new head coach of the Wampus Cats was easily the most explosive news of the offseason.

Conway's first game of the season will at Bentonville on Sept. 2.

"They're good, there are lots of change," Grant said. "Basically, it boils down to how we perform and being prepared to go. Conway is good no matter who the coach is and who the assistants are, it's a good program. It will be fun to watch that develop. I'm glad their first game is at our place."

Bryant under James has won the last five state championships in the state's largest classification and has won 53-straight games against Arkansas opponents.

James abruptly left Bryant earlier this week and took the Conway position, which was left open when Keith Fimple accepted the athletic director's position for Springdale schools.

Grant brought Bentonville to Greenwood on Wednesday for a team camp.

"The goal today is to get a lot of reps against good competition to see where we're at to see if we have the right pieces to the puzzle here," Grant said. "That's what team camp is about. We don't necessarily try to win a team camp; we just try to compete every play, get better and make sure we have the right people where they're supposed to be."

Bentonville also spent Thursday and Friday at a team camp at Bixby, Okla.

"It's a big three days for our kids," Grant said. "By the time we get to the end of team camps we should have an idea who our dudes are, we already have an idea anyway. This solidifies it."

Bentonville will also participate in 7-on-7 Tournaments at Alma, on Friday, and at Shiloh Christian in July, but that's about the only competitive events the Tigers will participate in during the month of July.

"Once July hits, we focus on us and quit the competitive stuff," Grant said. "We have a heavy June of it, and we've used up most of our eight days by the first week of July."

The Arkansas Activities Association only allows schools to participate in eight days of competitive activity against other schools per sport during the summer.

HACKETT

Native son returns home

Mason Wann was named the new Hackett football coach at a meeting of the Hackett Board of Education on Wednesday night.

"We hired a former Hornet," Hackett Athletic Director Lonnie Hester said. "A couple of years ago we went to Lincoln and had a basketball game on turf. Both of us lit the scoreboard up. That was his offense we were playing against. He was calling the plays."

Wann has been the offensive coordinator at Lincoln the past two years, including a 68-47 loss to Hackett in 2021 in which Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

Wann was hired just two weeks after Michael Meador left to become the offensive coordinator at Jonesboro under Quaderrick Sanders, who took over at Jonesboro 10 weeks ago. Sanders has since returned to Bryant, where he was the defensive coordinator, to take over for Buck James, who left for Conway.

"The last day of spring football he called us and said he had a really good opportunity, that a good friend of his had called him," Hester said. "It was something he couldn't pass up."

Soon after, Wann inquired about the opening.

"We wanted to move quickly," Hester said. "He's familiar with our culture, and fans, our community. We want somebody to come in that's a part of us. As an athletic director and an administrator, you want somebody that wants to be there. It's special when you get somebody that comes back home."

Wann graduated in 2012 from Hackett after a standout three-sport career.

GREENWOOD

Young takes over as athletic director

Football coach Chris Young was named the new athletic director for Greenwood earlier this week.

Young takes over for Dustin Smith, who left last month to become the athletic director at Broken Arrow, Okla.

"Greenwood is such a special community," Young said. "Obviously, I've been heavily involved with the football program but I enjoy all of our athletics. I think we have an unbelievable group of coaches. The community supports all of our athletic programs. It's just a way I can give back."

The fall will be Young's third season as the head football coach after taking over for Rick Jones, who resigned to take an administrative position with the University of Missouri football program.

"I'm excited about it," Young said. "There are going to be some guys that will be assistant athletic directors with me that can some of the burden off especially in the fall. I think we've put together a great team. I'm still having a ball coaching, but I've always enjoyed the administrative part of it, too."

Young was the athletic director for 10 days in 2019 but decided to return to Greenwood as the offensive coordinator under Jones.