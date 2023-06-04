River Valley women compete for title of Miss Arkansas

Contestants from across the state -- including three from the River Valley -- have started the competition for the title of Miss Arkansas. The reigning queen, Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, will crown her successor June 10 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.

"I could have never imagined how incredible it would be to be the first Miss Arkansas from Harrison," says Mitchell. "For me, the biggest surprise was the amount of love and outpouring of support from my hometown. As soon as the crown was placed on my head, they showered me with love."

From competing in the Miss America Pageant to going back to visit her elementary school in Harrison, Mitchell says the year was full of unforgettable moments.

"You don't realize how quickly the year passes by until it's almost over," she marvels. "Soaking in every moment is what makes the year so special."

Make every moment count, she advises competitors. "Every person you come in contact with matters. Make them feel seen, heard, and special. It could change their entire life!"

Competing from the River Valley are Kennedy Holland, an 18-year-old from Greenwood who carries the title Miss Dogwood; Callie Scherrey, a 22-year-old from Fort Smith who is Miss River Valley; and Jayson Toney of Fort Smith, who is Miss North Central Arkansas.

Toney is a junior majoring in media communications at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Her talent is jazz dance, and her platform is "Promoting Media Literacy."

Holland just finished her freshman year at Ouachita Baptist University, where she is majoring in Strategic Communications with a minor in Spanish. She is a vocalist who will sing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as her talent presentation, and her platform is her own nonprofit organization called Compassion Legacy with the mission of advocacy for kids with special needs.

Scherrey is a senior nursing student at UAFS who plans to work in a pediatric emergency department. She grew up a competitive gymnast, and her talent presentation is acro jazz dance. Her platform is "Empower to Prevent," working to prevent child abuse through advocacy, education and resources.

Here are some thoughts from all three women.

Q. How does the Miss America Pageant system fit into your educational plan?

Scherrey: Miss Arkansas has allowed me to pursue my education completely debt free! In addition to scholarships, it paved the way for me to become a UAFS Chancellor's Leadership Council Member due to the valuable interview experience contestants have. I am also a better nursing student and future health care provider because of the communication skills it has helped me develop. I cannot imagine my educational or professional career being what it is without the Miss Arkansas Organization!

Q. What got you interested in competing in the first place?

Holland: I competed in local pageants at a young age and absolutely fell in love with being onstage. Influential and powerful women like Alyse Eady, Darynne Dahlem, and Ebony Mitchell were all girls I looked up to growing up that became incredible Miss Arkansases.

Q. What would you say to someone who scoffs at the idea of pageants?

Toney: "Pageants teach the specific skill set of interviewing and having different conversations," Toney said via a UAFS press release. "But what's so unique is that I'm part of something special. It's women uplifting women; it's all the things you take away after the pageant, not the gifts, not the crown, not the sash, it's everything you carry on through life that makes it so special."

Q. Is there a particular lesson from pageants you'd like to ask the readers of this story to think about?

Holland: Through pageants, I have had the most incredible mentors and had the opportunity to be a mentor to so many.

Scherrey: Amazing things can happen when you choose to do something out of your comfort zone! Stepping out of my comfort zone and putting full effort into competing for Miss Arkansas has changed my life for the better.

FAQ

Miss Arkansas

Pageant

WHEN -- Through June 10

WHERE -- Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock

COST -- $159 & up

INFO -- missarkansas.org or ticketmaster.com

