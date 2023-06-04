State sports brief

ATHLETICS

UCA announces Sports Hall of Fame class

The University of Central Arkansas will induct eight new members to its Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

The class consists of Melanie Bryant, Charlie Combs, William Franklin, Daniel George, Megan Herbert, Saville "Turp" Johnson, Arch Jones and Tom McConnaughey.

The class will be inducted on Saturday, Oct. 14, before UCA football takes on Stephen F. Austin.

Bryant was a four-time All-Conference catcher for UCA softball and was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the year in 2011.

Combs played football from 1966-69. He was an All-Arkansas Intercollegiate conference selection in 1968 and a two-time AIC All-Star.

Franklin was an All-American linebacker in 1983. He was a two-time defensive most valuable player for UCA.

George was the Gulf South Conference Soccer Player of the Year in 2003. He was a three-time All-GSC and All-GSC Tournament team selection.

Herbert was a three-time Southland Conference women's basketball Player of the Year selection, four-time first-team All-SLC selection and a two-time UCA student-athlete of the year.

Johnson was the first UCA athlete to letter in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. During his time on campus from 1928-31, he was named All-State in football and basketball.

Jones spent nearly 30 years in UCA Athletics as a coach, administrator, fundraiser and instructor in the KPED department.

McConnaughey played wide receiver for the Bears from 1978-80. He played professionally for the Saints, Jets, Eagles and Vikings and was a scout for the Chargers.

-- Sam Lane