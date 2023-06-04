TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (LAD)3416.680--
Arkansas (SEA)3119.6203
Springfield (STL)2228.44012
Wichita (MIN)2128.42912½
NW Arkansas (KC)2030.40014
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (SD)2723.540--
Midland (OAK)2624.5201
Corpus Christi (HOU)2426.4803
Amarillo (ARI)2327.4604
Frisco (TEX)2128.4295½
Saturday's Games
Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 9, Arkansas 2
Springfield 5-1, Amarillo 4-6
Tulsa 8, Wichita 1
San Antonio 6, Frisco 4
Today's Games
All times Central
Tulsa at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 1:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.