Texas League standings

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

North Division

WLPct.GB

Tulsa (LAD)3416.680--

Arkansas (SEA)3119.6203

Springfield (STL)2228.44012

Wichita (MIN)2128.42912½

NW Arkansas (KC)2030.40014

South Division

WLPct.GB

San Antonio (SD)2723.540--

Midland (OAK)2624.5201

Corpus Christi (HOU)2426.4803

Amarillo (ARI)2327.4604

Frisco (TEX)2128.4295½

Saturday's Games

Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 9, Arkansas 2

Springfield 5-1, Amarillo 4-6

Tulsa 8, Wichita 1

San Antonio 6, Frisco 4

Today's Games

All times Central

Tulsa at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 1:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

