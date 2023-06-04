TheatreSquared stages ‘Violet’; UALR faculty shows art

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

Musical 'Violet'

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, stages the musical "Violet" (music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Brian Crawley, based on "The Ugliest Pilgrim," a short story by Doris Betts), opening Wednesday with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 2.

It's the story of a young woman (Kelly Felthous), whose face is disfigured by a childhood scar and who befriends two soldiers (Ramone Nelson as Flick; Eddie Egan as Monty) as she travels on a Greyhound bus across Arkansas in 1964 toward a televangelist faith healer in Tulsa whose touch she expects to make her beautiful.

The cast also includes Piper Wallace as Young Vi and Alex Campea as Father. The ensemble consists of Sara Sevigny, Thatcher Reckner, Reece Edwards, Vince Teninty, Claire Fossey, Kai White, Bryce Kemph, Alex Horn, Maranda Seawood and Markell Cox.

Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

ART

artWAYS exhibitions

"Hot Weather, Cool Faculty 2," works by faculty members teaching the artWAYS summer workshops and intensive art camp at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, goes on display Monday in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center for Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

Up through July 16, the exhibition includes the work of instructors and their student assistants: Robert Bean and Rebekah Wilson (drawing); Jeremy Couch and Bob Baldridge (blacksmithing); Margo Duvall and Alysa Massey (photography); Liz Koerner and Reed James (woodworking); Lynne Larsen (art history); Lydia Martin and Myriam Saavedra (jewelry); Peter Scheidt and Haven Kays (kinetic sculpture and textile construction); David Warren and Lily Warren (screen printing); Sunny Jenkins (art outreach specialist assisting AnDi Tompkins); and residential counselors Jesse King and Stacy Owens.

A second exhibition, "artWAYS Summer Permanent Art Collection," will be on display June 19-July 16 in the Windgate Center's Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery, featuring drawings, black-and-white photography, jewelry, screen prints and wooden and metal objects from the university's Permanent Art Collection.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

ETC.

Poetry camp

Youngsters 12-17 can attend a Poetry Camp from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and June 12-16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Instructor Tru Poet will lead campers through the ins and outs of performance and delivery. Cost is $240, $190 for center members; scholarships are available. Funding for the program comes from a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Register at asc701.org/summer-camps.

TICKETS

Moonshine & Music

Bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent will be the Friday-night headliner, with country-bluegrass legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives headlining the Saturday night show at the second annual Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival, Nov. 3-4 at 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.

Tickets go on sale July 1. Gate admission, $20, provides access to the distillery tent, arts and crafts vendors, food court and music from "wandering" bluegrass players but not the concerts; one-day festival passes, including gate admission, access to stage areas and private concert events (take your own chair), are $75; two-day passes are $100; and VIP packages, $749, include full access for two, a two-night stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, dinner for two and a complimentary shuttle. Proceeds benefit the Children's Advocacy Alliance of central Arkansas. Visit ozarkmoonshinefest.org.

Kelly Felthous plays a young woman traveling across Arkansas in 1964 toward a Tulsa, Okla., televangelist whom she hopes will heal her disfiguration, and Eddie Egan (left) and Ramone Nelson play two soldiers she befriends en route in TheatreSquared's production of the musical "Violet," opening Wednesday in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wesley Hitt)

