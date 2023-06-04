Zhang soars into LPGA lead

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Much was expected of Rose Zhang when she turned professional last week, and she is already delivering.

The two-time NCAA champion moved into position to win in her pro debut, shooting a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open.

"I've been in this position before, but I haven't been in this position as a professional, since this is my first week, so I'm really just learning everything that I could," Zhang said. "Tomorrow, I'll be just trying to figure out what it feels like to be in the final group, navigate my way through, and I'm sure by the end of the day I'll be able to, you know, just build my character more."

The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It's nothing new for the 20-year-old who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college, with many viewing it as a sign of things to come.

Event 1 is certainly shaping up that way a day to go, and it could have been better. Zhang settled for a tap-in birdie at the driveable 16th hole after hitting her tee shot within about 5 feet.

Cheyenne Knight, who was tied with Minjee Lee for the halfway lead at 7 under, was tied for second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Aditi Ashok of India, who both shot 68s. Knight had a 69, making a bogey at No. 17 and missing a 10-footer for birdie on the final hole.

Lee (72) was 7 under in fifth place, a shot ahead of Jennifer Kupcho (69) rookie Hae Ran Ryu (66) and Eun-Hee Ji (70).

Stephanie Kyriacoiu of Australia had the best round of the day, shooting a 65 that included an eagle, six birdies and an early bogey. The 22-year-old was at 5 under along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko (73) and fellow South Korean player Sei Young Kim (70).

Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 76 on Saturday and is tied for 44th place at 2-over 218.

Cheyenne Knight, of the United States, reacts after sinking a putt on the second hole during the final round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Minjee Lee, of Australia, sets up her shot off the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, hits off the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, sets up her putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits off the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Rose Zhang hits off the third tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Rose Zhang hits off the first tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

