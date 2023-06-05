Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 25-31 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

May 25

Davin Ernest Alexander, 51, and Gabrielle Ann Telcocci, 54, both of Midwest City, Okla.

Matthew Alexander Claudio, 30, Springdale, and Emily Ann Hamby-Claudio, 27, Bentonville

Colby David Clemmons, 35, Bentonville, and Jennifer Ann Greenwalt, 41, Rogers

Garrett Wayne Herrick, 24, and Abigail Rose Terrill, 24, both of Boulder, Colo.

Grant Michael Parsons, 33, and Samantha Michelle Janisieski, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Forrest Lee Schoenberger, 22, and Allison Marie Daggett, 24, both of Paola, Kan.

William Michael Thompson, 26, and Esther Alana Atkinson, 26, both of Laurel, Md.

David Allen Turner, 57, and Christina Lynn King, 47, both of Pea Ridge

May 26

Clark Everett Daniels, 29, and Audry Kaye Holman, 26, both of Bentonville

Julian Oliverio Escobar, 57, and Carmen Marie Pineda, 53, both of Lowell

Mario Jose Fernandez, 24, and Taylar Gayle Roberts, 20, both of Gravette

Derek Gilstrap, 28, and Aubrey Wilson, 29, both of Phoenix

David Eugene Grieve, 60, and Lisa Marie Hall, 56, both of Pea Ridge

Martin Alan Hannon, 48, and Amber June Sills, 41, both of Rogers

Shelby Allen Henry, 35, and Adora Shalom Dawn Smith, 30, both of Bentonville

Jonathan Gerard Hicks, 25, Sherwood, and Allison Leigh Young, 24, El Dorado

Matthew Benjamin Holbrook, 22, and Sadie Nicole Cunningham, 22, both of Conway

Cody Jon Leamy, 30, Springfield, Mo., and Clare Elise Davis, 28, Rogers

Trenton James Lynch, 21, and Briana Nichelle Anderson, 20, both of Colcord, Okla.

Julio Alejandro Martinez, 19, and Jacqulyn Aeinee Garcia-Gawthrop, 20, both of Rogers

Joseph Patrick McCall, 41, Springdale, and Rachel Dawn Flowers, 38, Bella Vista

Joshua Boone Middleton, 33, and Valerie Ann Rooney, 29, both of Springfield, Mo.

Francisco Javier Muvdi, 41, Bentonville, and Veronica Lopez, 30, West Fork

Charles Hunter Reams, 21, and Taylor Hope Nine, 21, both of Gentry

Dimas Antonio Sagastume, 51, and Reina Arana Vasquez, 53, both of Rogers

Justin Clay Stelting, 23, and Emily Odessa Ellis, 21, both of Gravette

Christopher Ryan Stephens, 35, Claremore, Okla., and Kevi Lee Haas, 32, Pryor, Okla.

Blake Lee Trekell, 32, Alva, Okla., and Alissa Ryan Carlson, 22, Bentonville

May 30

Jody Lee Bassham, 38, and Jennifer Nicole Bielawski, 40, both of Rogers

Larry Raymond Bierman Jr., 43, and Amanda Diane Samples, 42, both of Lowell

Ryan Elliott Bradberry, 45, and Eva Angelina Mendoza, 38, both of Bentonville

Robert Jacob Brandon, 40, Fayetteville, and Melanie Ann Michael, 39, Bella Vista

Gavin Thomas Davis, 29, and Emily Elizabeth Darnell, 28, both of Lowell

Logan Matthew Hall, 22, and Lani Lynn Goldner, 21, both of Grove, Okla.

Trey Alan Painter, 24, Oklahoma City, and Brookelynn Rose Martin, 22, Moore, Okla.

Nathaniel James Simpson, 26, Bentonville, and Alecia Marie Gutche, 26, Springdale

Stephan Francis Sloskey II, 58, and Sheri Jo Hale, 45, both of Statesville, N.C.

May 31

Stephen Paul Atkinson, 67, and Kathy Ann Aday, 64, both of Bella Vista

Jonathan Vladimir Avalos Eufemia, 25, and Itzel Quinones, 26, both of Lowell

Caden Lee Osborn, 20, and Rachell May Hedden, 22, both of Rogers

William Elmer Simpson, 61, and Lessa Michelle Eslinger, 56, both of Locust Grove, Okla.

Christopher Lee Svebek, 20, and Natalie Rena Holt, 20, both of Siloam Springs