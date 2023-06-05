Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 25-31 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
May 25
Davin Ernest Alexander, 51, and Gabrielle Ann Telcocci, 54, both of Midwest City, Okla.
Matthew Alexander Claudio, 30, Springdale, and Emily Ann Hamby-Claudio, 27, Bentonville
Colby David Clemmons, 35, Bentonville, and Jennifer Ann Greenwalt, 41, Rogers
Garrett Wayne Herrick, 24, and Abigail Rose Terrill, 24, both of Boulder, Colo.
Grant Michael Parsons, 33, and Samantha Michelle Janisieski, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Forrest Lee Schoenberger, 22, and Allison Marie Daggett, 24, both of Paola, Kan.
William Michael Thompson, 26, and Esther Alana Atkinson, 26, both of Laurel, Md.
David Allen Turner, 57, and Christina Lynn King, 47, both of Pea Ridge
May 26
Clark Everett Daniels, 29, and Audry Kaye Holman, 26, both of Bentonville
Julian Oliverio Escobar, 57, and Carmen Marie Pineda, 53, both of Lowell
Mario Jose Fernandez, 24, and Taylar Gayle Roberts, 20, both of Gravette
Derek Gilstrap, 28, and Aubrey Wilson, 29, both of Phoenix
David Eugene Grieve, 60, and Lisa Marie Hall, 56, both of Pea Ridge
Martin Alan Hannon, 48, and Amber June Sills, 41, both of Rogers
Shelby Allen Henry, 35, and Adora Shalom Dawn Smith, 30, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Gerard Hicks, 25, Sherwood, and Allison Leigh Young, 24, El Dorado
Matthew Benjamin Holbrook, 22, and Sadie Nicole Cunningham, 22, both of Conway
Cody Jon Leamy, 30, Springfield, Mo., and Clare Elise Davis, 28, Rogers
Trenton James Lynch, 21, and Briana Nichelle Anderson, 20, both of Colcord, Okla.
Julio Alejandro Martinez, 19, and Jacqulyn Aeinee Garcia-Gawthrop, 20, both of Rogers
Joseph Patrick McCall, 41, Springdale, and Rachel Dawn Flowers, 38, Bella Vista
Joshua Boone Middleton, 33, and Valerie Ann Rooney, 29, both of Springfield, Mo.
Francisco Javier Muvdi, 41, Bentonville, and Veronica Lopez, 30, West Fork
Charles Hunter Reams, 21, and Taylor Hope Nine, 21, both of Gentry
Dimas Antonio Sagastume, 51, and Reina Arana Vasquez, 53, both of Rogers
Justin Clay Stelting, 23, and Emily Odessa Ellis, 21, both of Gravette
Christopher Ryan Stephens, 35, Claremore, Okla., and Kevi Lee Haas, 32, Pryor, Okla.
Blake Lee Trekell, 32, Alva, Okla., and Alissa Ryan Carlson, 22, Bentonville
May 30
Jody Lee Bassham, 38, and Jennifer Nicole Bielawski, 40, both of Rogers
Larry Raymond Bierman Jr., 43, and Amanda Diane Samples, 42, both of Lowell
Ryan Elliott Bradberry, 45, and Eva Angelina Mendoza, 38, both of Bentonville
Robert Jacob Brandon, 40, Fayetteville, and Melanie Ann Michael, 39, Bella Vista
Gavin Thomas Davis, 29, and Emily Elizabeth Darnell, 28, both of Lowell
Logan Matthew Hall, 22, and Lani Lynn Goldner, 21, both of Grove, Okla.
Trey Alan Painter, 24, Oklahoma City, and Brookelynn Rose Martin, 22, Moore, Okla.
Nathaniel James Simpson, 26, Bentonville, and Alecia Marie Gutche, 26, Springdale
Stephan Francis Sloskey II, 58, and Sheri Jo Hale, 45, both of Statesville, N.C.
May 31
Stephen Paul Atkinson, 67, and Kathy Ann Aday, 64, both of Bella Vista
Jonathan Vladimir Avalos Eufemia, 25, and Itzel Quinones, 26, both of Lowell
Caden Lee Osborn, 20, and Rachell May Hedden, 22, both of Rogers
William Elmer Simpson, 61, and Lessa Michelle Eslinger, 56, both of Locust Grove, Okla.
Christopher Lee Svebek, 20, and Natalie Rena Holt, 20, both of Siloam Springs