Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 22

Central Child Care Center

2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible testing device for dish machine.

Chipotle

2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Caulk between warewashing sink and wall has eroded over time.

Beach BBQ

1080 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Smoked pork in hot-hold cabinet at 130 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employees working in kitchen area are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Thirsty Frog - Food Mobile

107 Nelson Park Road S.W., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The refrigerator/freezer was not plugged in at the time of inspection.

Core violations: The mobile lacks coving on the flooring.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: Employees did not wash hands when changing tasks such as going from handling raw to ready-to-eat foods. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked rice and some ready-to-eat vegetables. Multiple plates/bowls in facility intended for use have a buildup of food residue and grease. Cooked lamb at 73 degrees, cooked this morning and stored on counter.

Priority foundation violations: Handsink was not operational at start of inspection due to loose handle. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna.

Core violations: Ice scoop stored in ice for beverages with handle touching ice. There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations.

May 23

Arepa Power

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Best Western Plus Castlerock Inn & Suites

501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No soap at handsink in kitchen prep area.

Core violations: No certified food manager.

James Butts Baseball Complex Concession Stand

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips on location at this time.

Core violations: Sanitizer concentration in spray bottle too strong.

Lonchera Jasmin

1307 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep table cooler.

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap available at handsink.

Core violations: Cup used for scooping beans lacks handle. Single-use plastic cup being used to scoop refried beans.

SQRL Service Station

600 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Sink was removed and must be on location. Men's restroom is closed at this time. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

May 24

10Box Cost-Plus

103 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Hole in wall in back storage near produce. Holes in wall near floor in storage area of old deli.

Camp War Eagle

14323 Camp War Eagle Loop, Rogers

Priority violations: Ham at 45 degrees in the salad bar.

Priority foundation violations: No heat test strips or irreversible dish temp plate for the dishwasher.

Core violations: None

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Bowl blocking handwashing sink in kitchen at time of inspection. Ranch dressing and chipotle tartar sauce in the undercounter refrigerator being held at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Date of when last shellstock from the container is sold not being recorded on the label. Sanitizer in mechanical dish machine at 0 ppm.

Core violations: None

Pollo Campero

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floor tiles broken near can opener. Wall tearing behind warewashing sink.

Walmart Supercenter - Food Store

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Buildup of ice on ice cream freezer door.

May 25

Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Front ice cream area has an accumulation of ice cream and other food residue on counters.

Courtyard By Marriott

4201 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer with condensation covering walls and boxes.

Firehouse Subs

2009 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 300, Rogers

Priority violations: Loaded potato soup being held at 123 degrees and meatballs held at 122 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Broken tiles in dish room allowing water to pool. The window on the inside of the walk-in cooler door is missing the trim and the insulation is exposed. Surfaces in kitchen have residual food debris and handles are sticky to the touch. Floors and walls in kitchen have black buildup from grease and grime. Several ceiling tiles in kitchen are bowing due to a pipe busting and are no longer smooth and easy to clean. Handsink in kitchen hanging from wall, bolts need tightening and tiles behind sink need repair.

Son's Cuisine

1201 N. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Posted permit expired.

TCBY

2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

Priority violations: No hand cleanser available at handsink near three-compartment sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Vega's Restaurant

1555 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

May 26

Element By Westin

3401 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

KFC

507 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Buildup of grime on floor and shelves. Buildup of grime behind warewashing sinks.

Pattaya Restaurant

3600 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Covers on rice and sugar containers have cracked over time.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 22 -- Beaver Lake Hideaway Campground, 8369 Campground Circle, Rogers; Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Fujisan Sushi - Inside Sam's Club, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Cafe, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Food Store, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville

May 23 -- Boba & Bites, 3540 Macintosh Way, Bentonville; DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville

May 24 -- Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club, 3024 N. 22nd St., Rogers; Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery, 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

May 25 -- El Clacuache, 306 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; El Pueblo Market, 1551 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

May 26 -- 211 Cafe, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville; Arby's, 501 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Sweet Dream Creamery - Mobile, 213 N.E. A St., Bentonville