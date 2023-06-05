Bentonville airport opening scheduled

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Municipal Airport/Thaden Field is scheduled to open by Friday.

The airport has been closed since May 1 for a project to widen the runway from 65 feet to 75 feet. The 140-acre airport is at 2500 S.W. Aviation Drive. Summit Aviation is the fixed-based operator.

Debbie Griffin, city director of administration, said the airport is on target to open Friday, if not a day or two earlier.

Runway paving is complete, Griffin said.

"Things have definitely been slow, but our staff has spent time sharpening our tools for when we open back up," said Will Gunselman, Summit manager. "Lots of cleanup projects have been completed, as well as cross-training between departments. As far as the construction crew, they've been great. [They] worked efficiently and have had great weekly communication regarding progress."

The City Council in April approved a work order with Garver Engineering for the widening project. The cost was not to exceed $425,800 and is paid for through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, according to council documents.

Other improvements include renovating the runway edge lighting circuit and installing precision approach path indicators and identifier lights for both runway ends, according to council documents.

The total project cost about $4.1 million, paid through federal and state grants, said Griffin, who is also the airport manager.

A night closing will happen for another 30 days following the widening project to finish electrical work, according to the city.

Griffin said that will not be a problem with airport operations because not many planes land at night.

The retail space, club lounge and Louise restaurant at the 22,000-square-foot Thaden Fieldhouse remained open during the runway work.

The lack of fuel sales during the closing has been the biggest impact to the city and the fixed-based operator, Griffin said. The city receives 10 cents per gallon sold and averages around $2,000 a month from that revenue, she said.

"The other impact is from those flying into Bentonville that will shop and dine in the community. However, the uptick of other spring and summer events in the city will offset," she said. "Louise has remained open, so we have still seen traffic to the restaurant at the airport. We feel confident the revenue will pick up, as the summer months are the highest in travel and recreation use at the airport. The widening was needed for the future growth of the airport, and that will far outweigh the short time frame we have had to close for construction."

The flight school and club planes moved to the Rogers airport during the closing, Gunselman said.

"We are ready to hear the bustling radio and feel the airport alive again," Gunselman said. "Our team doesn't like slow days, and I doubt we'll see slow days again after the runway opening."

An extension of the lighted asphalt runway by 500 feet to 5,000 feet was completed late last year. The longer runway allows for larger planes to land and to take off. Money came from Blue Crane, the real estate arm of Runway Group, Griffin said. Runway Group is a holding company headquartered in Bentonville and backed by Steuart and Tom Walton.