E-scooter revenue continues rolling in for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- E-scooter ridership is rolling along in Fayetteville, which means more money for the city to improve the experience for all trail users.

The city passed a law in 2020 outlining vendor permits. It also addressed safety concerns including no-ride zones, reduced speed zones and wattage limits for scooter motors.

City revenue from the permits in 2020 was around $27,000, then rose to $60,000 in 2021 and 2022. Revenue from e-scooter permits has already reached $40,000 in the first five months of 2023 and is expected to surpass the $60,000 precedent.

The city allots $15,000 of the total revenue each year to the trails and mobility program, and the appropriation is on the City Council agenda for Tuesday. Trails Coordinator Matt Mihalevich said that money goes toward scooter parking, education campaigns and other projects to improve alternative transportation. Sometimes it even hands out free handlebar bells to cyclists to encourage better etiquette when passing other trail users.

Despite the predicted revenue increase this year, Mihalevich said there are no plans yet to increase the budget for trails.

"Ultimately, we would like to get more than $15,000 a year going forward, and maybe have it closer to the amount of revenue brought in," he said. "But we're not there yet."

People use an electric scooter and ebike Friday June 2, 2023 on the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville.



An electric scooter rider uses the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville Friday June 2, 2023.


