For decades, trains have blocked in Hensley residents; a new section of track is poised to change that

Residents of Hensley hope that an extension of railroad tracks that is in the works near their town will help to free them from an issue they've grappled with for decades.

The yearlong project, which will nearly double the length of siding near the tiny south Pulaski County community, is intended to provide more space for trains to make way for others headed in the opposite direction. The ultimate goal is to minimize the instances in which long trains block the only two roads into Hensley, effectively trapping residents in town and preventing others from entering, sometimes for hours on end.

