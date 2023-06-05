Sections
For decades, trains have blocked in Hensley residents; a new section of track is poised to change that

Track extension poised to reduce time trains block roads into Hensley by Josh Snyder | Today at 4:42 a.m.
A freight train travels across a track intersecting Hensley Rd. with newly installed safety lights and arms on Friday, June 2, 2023 near Hensley. Until the new safety features and a track extension were built by Union Pacific, traffic was routinely stalled for extended periods of time at the intersection. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Residents of Hensley hope that an extension of railroad tracks that is in the works near their town will help to free them from an issue they've grappled with for decades.

The yearlong project, which will nearly double the length of siding near the tiny south Pulaski County community, is intended to provide more space for trains to make way for others headed in the opposite direction. The ultimate goal is to minimize the instances in which long trains block the only two roads into Hensley, effectively trapping residents in town and preventing others from entering, sometimes for hours on end.

Print Headline: Community hopes for railroad relief

