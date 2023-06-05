Forecasters: Scattered pop-up storms possible across state this week

Most of Arkansas has a chance to see pop-up showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings for the upcoming work week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Monday.

“Once again, only widely scattered, afternoon through early evening showers and thunderstorms are expected,” a tweet from the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said that most places have at least a 20 to 30% chance sometime in the week to see a storm.

Pop-up storms can produce more than a quarter inch of rain, small hail and damaging winds on occasion, Condry said Monday afternoon.

He said the wind gusts with these storms are not as high enough to be considered severe, but could still be as strong as 40 mph.

Condry said that Arkansans should also keep an eye out for lightning as that is always a hazard that can happen during these storms.

“They can quickly be hazardous with a lot of lightning, and it is a good reminder that if you hear thunder you should get inside quickly,” he said.

“Heavy rain can pass through quickly with these storms,” he said, “Especially if areas are hit multiple times by scattered storms.”

Condry said that some areas could see up to half of an inch of rain.

“Coverage will be scattered,” he said, “This is the kind of weather where your neighbor may get rain and you won’t.”

Little Rock has a 30 to 40% chance to see scattered storms throughout the afternoon, Condry said.

The forecaster said that Arkansans should be aware of the skies while outside and monitor them throughout the day.

“We just don’t want people to let their guard down just because these aren’t the type of storms to produce tornadoes,” Condry said, “They can still be hazardous.”