DEAR HELOISE: Recently, my husband and I have been getting calls and emails from people who claim to represent loan companies. They claim we've been approved for loans that range from $1,500 to $5,000. The problem is that we didn't apply for a loan and don't need or want one.

After contacting my bank, I found out a "loan scam" has been making its rounds by contacting people through social media, texts, phone calls and, on occasion, letters.

The scammers usually ask for an upfront fee to process your application. They promise you a guaranteed approval and ask for things such as your bank account password and numbers, Social Security information and more.

If you are contacted by these scammers, the bank recommends that you hang up immediately.

As sincere as these scammers may seem, they are trying to fool you into divulging private information so that they can empty your bank account. If, by chance, you gave out financial information to a scammer, contact your bank and let them know the situation.

Believe me, they've heard it all before and know what to do to help you safeguard your finances.

If you are like most people out there today, you've probably worked hard for what you have. You have bills to pay and other financial obligations. Don't let an anonymous thief steal what you've worked for over the years.

-- Renee K.,

Mesa, Ariz.

DEAR READERS: Having problems with neighbors, whether it be harassment, noise complaints, dogs barking, etc.? Here are a few hints:

Don't ignore the problem. See if you can contact your neighbor and politely discuss the problem.

If the problem persists, contact your homeowners association and ask for their assistance in resolving the issue. Remember, the rules are created to make sure that the entire community is safe and happy.

Review your association's documents of their do's and don'ts.

In extreme cases, your HOA could have their attorney file a lawsuit.

Document all efforts to resolve the situation in case you have to file a lawsuit instead.

