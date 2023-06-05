Tearaney Burroughs, of Douglasville, Ga., was arrested on an accusation of simple assault, as police say she hit a Spirit Airlines ticket agent in the face after she was suspected of being intoxicated and wasn't allowed to board a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Garret Graves, a Republican congressman of Louisiana who was part of the GOP debt ceiling negotiating team with the White House, declared on CBS' "Face the Nation" that "[House] Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy's position is absolutely safe."

Leslie Radigan, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, said retired Archbishop Michael Sheehan, who served the New Mexico archdiocese for 22 years before retiring in 2015, died, but a cause of death wasn't disclosed.

Jimmy Edwards, sheriff of Union County, Miss., said one of his deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call in Myrtle shot a man wielding a shotgun several times, resulting in his death.

James White, 33, of Warwickshire, England, was charged with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, as London police say he wore an offensive jersey that referred to the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium tragedy where 97 Liverpool fans died.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said an arson investigation is underway after a 100-year-old church in the Watts area burned for the second time in less than two years because "it's obviously a priority, being a house of worship."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, "is now an active candidate for president of the United States," so regulators restored access to his Instagram account, Andy Stone, spokesman for Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Paul Byers, a retiring epidemiologist with the Mississippi Department of Health, "will be hugely missed -- not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise, but also for his constant professionalism and patience," said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney.

Pope Francis is traveling to Mongolia at the end of the summer, a visit that will be a first for a pontiff to the Asian nation sandwiched between Russia and China, the Vatican confirmed.