KUAR promotes 2 employees, General Manager announces Friday

Little Rock’s local public radio station, KUAR 89.1 UA Little Rock Public Radio, promoted two employees, General Manager Jonathan Seaborn announced Friday.

Daniel Breen, the station’s Morning Edition Host, was promoted to News Director, Seaborn wrote.

The position has been vacant since Breen’s predecessor Michael Hibblen left the station in January to work for Arkansas PBS.

“Daniel Breen has been an exceptional reporter, anchor, and producer for KUAR,” Seaborn wrote, “Daniel's work has not only been featured on NPR but also on various public radio stations in the South. Additionally, his contributions as the host and producer of the engaging arts and culture interview show, Arts Scene, have been remarkable.”

Breen has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and has “garnered accolades” from the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists and the National Federation of Press Women, Seaborn wrote.

Ryan Gregory, the station’s Operations Coordinator, has been promoted to Program Director, Seaborn wrote.

Gregory “has been a vital force behind the scenes at UA Little Rock Public Radio. With his extensive experience in the broadcast industry, Ryan has excelled in overseeing the day-to-day operations of both KUAR and KLRE,” Seaborn wrote.

He earned a degree in Radio/Television Production from Arkansas State University, the general manager wrote.

According to the release, Gregory previously worked at KARK as a photojournalist, newsroom manager and promotions producer. He also worked for 14 years at Arkansas PBS, contributing to the Education and Traffic departments before becoming the interim director of programming.

“As we move forward, we have no doubt that Daniel Breen's exceptional journalistic skills and passion for news will greatly benefit KUAR in his new role as News Director,” Seaborn wrote, “Likewise, we are confident that Ryan Gregory's extensive expertise in operations and programming will elevate our station's offerings as he steps into the role of Program Director.”