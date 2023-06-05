A study in contrasts

It's past time for Donald Trump to be brought to justice. I am sick of his cocky attitude and him thinking he is so privileged and above the law when he is not. He should be barred from running again for president. He has no right to think he is a god and decide what documents to classify and declassify and share with whoever he wants. He should be adult enough to accept election results if he did not win.

Also, I pray Joe Biden will go back for another term and get his just due for all the good he has done for the country. Biden should also be cleared of these ridiculous accusations against his administration and members of his family. Enough is enough. Joe Biden is a good Christian man. When he had covid, I sent him a prayer card. He wrote me a thank-you note and told me he was a firm believer in the power of prayer. Keep up the good work, Joe. I am pulling for you.

LESLIE PUTMAN

El Dorado