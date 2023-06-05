Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU at Fayetteville Regional

Today at 1:26 p.m.
Arkansas pitcher Cody Adcock throws during a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Fayetteville.

Pregame:

Arkansas must beat TCU twice tonight to advance out of the Fayetteville Regional. The Horned Frogs routed the Razorbacks' 20-5 yesterday after an abbreviated start by Arkansas' ace Hagen Smith.

TCU has won eight consecutive games. If Arkansas were to win Game 1, the second game would start at 8 p.m. tonight.

RHP Cody Adcock is getting the start on the mound for the Razorbacks. He gave up 1 run on 2 hits in 1 2/3 innings in Arkansas' first game against Santa Clara.

He gave up three runs in two innings during his last start against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on May 24.

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Bohrofen RF

3. Wegner LF

4. McLaughlin 3B

5. Diggs DH

6. Cali 2B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS

