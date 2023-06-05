LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU at Fayetteville Regional

Pregame:
Arkansas must beat TCU twice tonight to advance out of the Fayetteville Regional. The Horned Frogs routed the Razorbacks' 20-5 yesterday after an abbreviated start by Arkansas' ace Hagen Smith.
TCU has won eight consecutive games. If Arkansas were to win Game 1, the second game would start at 8 p.m. tonight.
RHP Cody Adcock is getting the start on the mound for the Razorbacks. He gave up 1 run on 2 hits in 1 2/3 innings in Arkansas' first game against Santa Clara.
He gave up three runs in two innings during his last start against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on May 24.
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Bohrofen RF
3. Wegner LF
4. McLaughlin 3B
5. Diggs DH
6. Cali 2B
7. Slavens 1B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS