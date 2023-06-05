Mental health services at jail still in dispute

Turmoil over the Pulaski County Quorum Court's decision to reject a $2.2 million proposal for county jail mental health services provider Turn Key continues to affect Chief Detention Officer Charles Hendricks and mental health coordinator Letoree Jackson's operations as they prepare to work off of little revenue.

Turn Key provides mental health assessments, medication-assisted treatment, substance abuse treatment, one-on-one therapy sessions, suicide watch and prevention tactics, and more.

The confusion and disagreement between the Quorum Court and jail officials stem back to February 2022 when Sheriff Eric Higgins requested that the Quorum Court fund $1.5 million in additional mental health services in the jail via one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Phil Stowers, justice of the peace for District 13, said the Quorum Court declined that request because the funds are a one-time use only and Turn Key's contract has to be renewed with a new budget to continue as a program. However, the funds were available to be used until 2024.

Julie Blackwood, justice of the peace for District 4, defended the sheriff's office at the February 2022 meeting, saying that police officers are being asked to be mental health experts for individuals turned away from the State Hospital due to lack of space.

Curtis Keith, justice of the peace for District 8 and a licensed therapist, said he would rather spend money on mental health services for his constituents.

Keith also expressed concern that inmates without insurance may not seek future treatment upon their release. But this is what Jackson's position does, provide Medicaid or other health insurance access to those newly released.

Hendricks said that of the 1,300 inmates at the jail, only 25% have been convicted, so 75% are still constituents.

"Running the gamut, I would put my money on the horse that's going to help their constituents here so then when they do leave here, hopefully, they are better and they're more equipped with the resources and education they need to continue on with services," Jackson said.

Hendricks cited a study by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Health and the Legal System Lab of 179 inmates at the county jail from June 2018 to March 2019 that found 50% of inmates screened positive for depression, 44% for post-traumatic stress disorder and 62% for anxiety.

A sub-sample of participants in the study answered questions about jail programs, with 96.8% stating they wished more programs were available at the jail, 51% wanting more mental health programs and 49% wanting more substance use treatment programs.

Stowers said that between February and October of last year, Higgins had the opportunity, "knowing that the Turn Key contract was coming to the end of its life cycle," to request the contract go out to bid, as there are other companies that provide the same services as Turn Key.

"Competition brings out the best in all," Stowers said. "This would have allowed the sheriff to request the appropriation from the Quorum Court prior to the contract being signed. Instead, we sit here in May of 2023 with a signed contract that is $2.2 million above and beyond what was budgeted for jail medical in the 2023 budget."

Hendricks said the sheriff's office wasn't ready to submit its budget to the comptroller's office in September to meet the deadline because a Request for Proposal process required evaluators to go through the office's scope of work and financials.

In November, evaluators were finalizing the scores, and in December, a contract award letter came from Turn Key.

Despite being three months past the county's budget deadline, Higgins said County Judge Barry Hyde had signed off on the Turn Key budget with zero increase after it passed through the comptroller and the county attorney's offices in February.

Stowers said his issue is not with the merits of the need, but with the "circumvention" of the Quorum Court from February 2022 until today.

Stowers also brought up a $2,000 campaign contribution made by Flint Junod, the CEO of Turn Key, to Higgins in 2022. The expenditure and contribution report requires candidates to list the employer and occupation of campaign contributors, but the only thing listed in the "place of business/employer occupation" column for Junod is "Admin."

"The contribution in and of itself is not necessarily an impropriety. However, the appearance is that of a quid pro quo," Stowers said. "And the fact that Higgins did not complete his report accurately appears to be an ethics violation."

The Quorum Court did sign a three-year agreement with Turn Key to provide medical services in the jail, Stowers added, making it unlikely that Turn Key would breach it and fail to provide necessary services in the jail.

The contract includes an Appropriations Clause which states that if the Quorum Court doesn't appropriate the necessary funds to cover the value of the contract, the two sides will work to remediate the contract to coincide with the amount appropriated.

Stowers said the county attorney is in the process of sending written communication to Turn Key to begin the remediation process as per the Appropriations Clause in the agreement.

At the last full Quorum Court meeting in May, Blackwood expected her proposed ordinance for the additional $2.2 million for the county jail's medical department to pass and was surprised when it didn't.

Hendricks noted that when Hyde said the sheriff's office signed off on an agreement with a maximum cost that exceeded its budget approved by the Quorum Court, that was true, but it's a "red herring."

"We exceeded the budget but we already knew it wasn't going to be the budget because we had a [Request For Proposal] out," he said. "... It crossed over into this time frame when we had to have three months prior, the budget due in the comptroller's office."

Officials knew they would have to go to the Quorum Court again, he added.

Hendricks also said that Justin Blagg, the Quorum Court parliamentarian, told the sheriff's office "don't worry about it" and when the money ran out, go before the Quorum Court and ask for more.

When the amended contract with an additional $2.2 million came before the budget committee in April, it passed "6-0" as Blagg said during the meeting.

"Now, [the county judge] is talking about the agreements to $2.2 million costs exceeded the appropriation for jail medical, well yes, but that's contextually not really correct because we didn't even have the budget really, for the medical [department] determined yet," Hendricks said. "That's what this all, this whole song and dance was about, was trying to get that done."

Staffing for Turn Key has remained another point of conflict between the sheriff's office and the Quorum Court.

In the original Request for Proposal, 17 positions were in the staffing matrix and Hendricks said he didn't understand the "obfuscation" about them.

At the time, Turn Key only had two full-time and three part-time counselors available to the facility's 1,300 inmates.

Now, the company has 13 professionals at the county jail, one for every 100 inmates.

"That's a lot for a mental health care worker," Jackson said.

Plus, every dollar of treatment affects their budget, she added.

"I just don't see how [the Quorum Court doesn't] see that mental health is very important and then having access to it, especially in a setting like this."

Jackson said she sees inmates daily who suffer from personality disorders, depression, claustrophobia, panic attacks and the baseline of what their mental health services do is address inmates' trauma through cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy.

Hendricks said the fact that more and more inmates are starting to recognize that they need help and they want help, reflected in the study done by UAMS, that's "what we need to grant them."

"You'll see the change and for some, even though it's small, it's a change," Jackson said. "We're not looking for a microwaveable option here. We're literally following the process and it's no different than a moth to a butterfly, but you have to give it time and you have to nurture it and here that's what we're doing. So when they get out and they make it to rehab, what the rehab is doing is a reinforcement."

Jackson said she knows the Quorum Court members have had family who have had engagements with the corrections system.

"Mental health touches everyone, whether you see it or not, whether you want to acknowledge it or not. Mental health is very important in a correctional facility."

Hendricks said the sheriff's office will be preparing to once again ask the Quorum Court for funding for Turn Key before the budget is depleted come August.