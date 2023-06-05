Argument and fistfight preceded Fayetteville parking lot shooting





FAYETTEVILLE -- What began as an argument and a fistfight in a parking lot ended with a Mississippi man being arrested in connection with attempted capital murder after he reportedly fired several shots from a hotel stairwell.

Landeon Markee Wright, 25, of 1720 Whitehead Drive in Southhaven, Miss., was arrested Sunday in connection with attempted capital murder, committing a terroristic act and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday and was being held Monday on $750,000 bond.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were sent to the Quality Inn at 1000 S. Futrall Drive around 12:10 a.m. Sunday after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots being fired.

According to the report, witnesses told police Wright was in a argument with another man that escalated into a fight in which Wright knocked the other man unconscious and then continued to hit him while he was on the ground. Several other people grabbed Wright to stop the fight, according to the report.

Wright then went to his room on the second floor of the hotel, got a rifle from the room, and went to the top of the second floor stairwell where he began firing at a man who had tried to intervene in the fight earlier.

Police said several shots were fired but there were no injuries reported. Several vehicles and a trash can were hit by bullets.

Wright returned to his hotel room, put the rifle in a suitcase and changed his clothes, police said. Officers spoke with Wright and he was arrested without incident, according to the report. While speaking with investigators, Wright told the police what happened and gave them permission to search his room where the rifle and other evidence was found.



