Kristen Welker, chief White House correspondent for NBC News, will be the second female moderator in the 75-year-old history of "Meet the Press." Chuck Todd told viewers Sunday he is leaving the moderator's chair. Welker will make history as the first Black woman to serve as moderator of a Sunday morning network public affairs program, among the most prestigious positions in TV news. The correspondent's contract with NBC News was up at the end of the year, according to people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to comment. Welker was hired in 2010 after she put in several years as a local anchor at NBC's Philadelphia TV station. Todd praised the choice of Welker, who has served as a regular substitute for him. "I'm also ready to take a step back because I have so much confidence in the person whom I'm going to pass the baton to," Todd said near the end of the program Sunday. "She's the right person in the right moment." Todd will remain at NBC News, where he will continue to be a political analyst and will take part in the network's election coverage. He will also continue to work on documentary projects. Welker will also take over the daily streaming version of "Meet the Press Now," which was moved to NBC's Peacock service last year.

R&B singer Trey Songz is being sued for $10 million by a woman claiming the performer exposed her breast at a 2013 pool party in Connecticut. The victim said in a court filing obtained by TMZ she was humiliated and left traumatized at the "Liquid Sundays" event hosted by the 38-year-old artist at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. Atlantic Records and record executive Kevin Liles are reportedly also named in the sexual assault suit that was filed anonymously. The civil suit claims that the singer's "sexual proclivities" should have been known to his associates, who are in turn responsible for failing to control his behavior during the event. Video of the incident appears to show the plaintiff standing next to Songz, who makes a joking comment as he exposes her left breast. In response to the lawsuit, an attorney for Songz told TMZ, "We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court." Songz has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.