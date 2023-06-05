Naturals have potential tying run thrown out at the plate

Corpus Christi 3, Northwest Arkansas 2

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi grabbed an early lead and held off Northwest Arkansas late to claim the win Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas (20-31) pulled within 3-2 in the eighth as John Rave walked and scored on Luca Tresh's two-out double. But Naturals pinch-runner Parker Bates was thrown out at the plate to end the inning after Greyson Jenista's single.

Corpus Christi (25-26) grabbed the 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning aided by a Naturals' error. Kenedy Corona singled, but came around to third on an error by Rave, the center fielder. He scored on Colin Barber's sacrifice fly.

The Hooks added two runs in the third to lead 3-0 thanks to a bases-loaded wild pitch by Naturals starter Noah Cameron (0-2) and an RBI-groundout by Joey Loperfido.

The Naturals pulled within 3-1 in the sixth as Rave walked and scored on Jorge Bonafacio's double.

Northwest Arkansas wasted a scoring chance in the bottom of the first as Peyton Wilson walked, stole second and went to third on Rave's single to put runners at the corners. Jorge Bonifacio then struck out but Rave stole second to put runners at second and third. However, Tresh flied out to end the inning and strand the two runners in scoring position.

Spencer Arrighetti (6-2) picked up the win for the Hooks. He pitched five scoreless innings, struck out seven and walked two. Payton Plumlee notched his first save, allowing two runs on three hits over four innings.

Northwest Arkansas will hit the road this week and play six games at Springfield beginning on Tuesday.