Police find Jacksonville woman dead

A Jacksonville woman was found dead Sunday in a vehicle from what police described as "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department Sunday evening.

Police initially responded to the 100 block of Harris Road in response to a "motor vehicle accident" just before 11 a.m., the post said.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, a Black female, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The victim is said to have succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Her identity was not released.