Speedy 2023 WR commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has made a late addition to the 2023 class with the pledge of speedy receiver Dazmin James after his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

James, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Clayton, N.C., picked Arkansas over football offers from North Carolina State and Liberty. He also had offers to run track at North Carolina State, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T.

“The visit was really good,” James said of Arkansas. “Great people down here. When they did the woo call, that was great. When we went to JJ’s and went and took pictures in the uniform. That was great. We went on the field. The stadium is beautiful. And we went to Ruth’s Chris last night.

”The food there was amazing. Luckily we didn’t have to pay, and then after that we went out with a few players. They were really cool.”

James, who was named his school’s Male Athlete of the Year, won the Class 4A state championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters in May with times of 10.46 seconds and 21.06.

He also plans to run track at Arkansas.

James had 43 catches for 601 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior while also having 27 rushes for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He signed with Iowa Western Community College in February to play football, but he will now report to Arkansas this summer.