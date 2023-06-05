State Commerce Department chief of staff withdraws application for Arkansas Teacher Retirement System executive director post

Jim Hudson, chief of staff for the state Department of Commerce, on Monday morning withdrew his application to be executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System.

On Monday, the system’s board’s trustees also met in a closed executive session for about 20 minutes for consider candidates for the executive director post before board Chairman Chairman Danny Knight announced the trustees would meet again Thursday at 8 a.m.

Afterward, Knight said the system's trustees haven’t yet selected who they plan to hire as the system’s executive director.

“We did a secret poll to see if we need to continue with interviewing,” the executive director candidates he said, and he believes the trustees will have a consensus on who they want to hire on Thursday after they meet in an executive session. Three of the system’s 15 trustees didn’t attend the trustees' meeting on Monday.

Hudson said Monday in an email to system Human Resources Manager Vicky Fowler that “after spending some time this weekend in prayerful reflection on the executive director position at ATRS, I truly believe this isn’t the right opportunity for me at this time.

“Therefore, I am withdrawing from consideration for the opening,” Hudson wrote in his email.

“I am certain that among the remaining candidates they will be able to find their next director,” said Hudson, who interviewed with the trustees on Friday.

The other seven candidates that the trustees have interviewed for the executive director post include:

– State Department of Human Services chief of staff Mark White, who served stints as director of legal services at the Arkansas Public School Resource Center and a staff attorney for the state Department of Education.

– Arkansas Tech University Governmental Affairs Director Gina Lockwood, who is a former chief operating officer at the state Department of Education.

– State Treasurer Senior Investment Officer James Pulley.

– Former state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who is the executive director of practice transformation for the White River Health System.

– Teacher Retirement System Information Systems Manager Michael Lauro Jr.

– Teacher Retirement System Real and Alternative Assets Investment Manager Jerry Meyer.

– Teacher Retirement System Associate Director of Information Technology Mullahalli Manjunath.

These seven candidates for executive director were interviewed by the trustees on May 22.

Fourteen applicants initially applied for the executive director’s job before attorney Bud Cummins, who is a former U.S. attorney, withdrew his application.

In mid-March, the system’s then-executive director, Clint Rhoden, announced his resignation after 4½ years in the post, citing personal reasons. He departed the system on April 28.

Deputy Director Rod Graves has been serving as interim executive director.

The teacher retirement system is state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.



