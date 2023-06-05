U.S., Saudis urge Sudan to implement new truce

CAIRO -- Saudi Arabia and the United States urged Sudan's warring parties Sunday to agree to and "effectively implement" a new cease-fire as fighting showed no signs of abating in the northeastern African nation.

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

For weeks, Saudi Arabia and the United States have been mediating between the warring parties. On May 21, both countries successfully brokered a temporary cease-fire agreement to help with the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. Their efforts, however, were dealt a blow when the military announced Wednesday that it would no longer participate in the cease-fire talks held in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

After the military's decision, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia said they were suspending the talks "as a result of repeated serious violations of the short-term cease-fire." President Joe Biden's administration imposed sanctions against key Sudanese defense companies run by the military and the Rapid Support Forces and people who "perpetuate violence" in Sudan.

In their statement Sunday, Washington and Riyadh said they continued to engage representatives of the military and the Rapid Support Forces who remained in Jeddah. They urged the Sudanese warring sides to agree to and implement a new cease-fire after the latest one, which expired late Saturday. The aim is to eventually establish a permanent cessation of hostilities in the war-wrecked country, they said.

The statement said the discussions focused on "facilitating humanitarian assistance" and reaching an agreement on "near-term steps the parties must take" before resuming the talks.